2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi stuns with home GP pole position

Marco Bezzecchi secured pole position at the 2025 San Marino MotoGP, his second in four races.

Bezzecchi had been second-fastest on Friday, but seemed to take a step forward in FP2 on Saturday morning when he was fastest and able to lap consistently in the low-1:31s.

His 1:30.134 in Q2 was the fastest lap of the weekend and gave him pole position by 0.088 seconds over Alex Marquez who took second place on the grid.

Fabio Quartararo came through Q1 to qualify third-fastest despite showing a lot of frustration at his Yamaha YZR-M1. His 1:30.4 was almost the fastest lap of the weekend in Q1, and he improved on that by another 0.2 seconds in Q2.

Marc Marquez matched his worst qualifying of the season in fourth, and will be joined by Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini on the second row, Marini posting a late 1:30.390 to qualify sixth - his best with Honda.

Fabio Di Giannantonio heads the third row ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who could do no better than eighth with his 1:30.414. Pedro Acosta was only ninth-fastest in Q2 after yet another qualifying crash.

Fermin Aldeguer came with Quartararo through Q1 to Q2, but he was not able to take the same advantage in the second session and was only 10th-fastest.

Jorge Martin seemed to give Bezzecchi a tow on his final lap on the run to turn 11, but the Spaniard was only 11th-fastest himself as he continues to look for qualifying improvements aboard the RS-GP.

Joan Mir did not take part in qualifying, complaining of pain in his neck after his Practice crash on Friday afternoon. Mir will not take part in the Sprint and is not certain to compete on Sunday.

Enea Bastianini was perhaps the major casualty of Q1, having won the last race at Misano 12 months ago and been on the podium last time out at Catalunya only six days ago. He was only 10th in Q1 after an out-lap crash at the start of his second run, so will line up 20th.

Augusto Fernandez, aboard the V4 Yamaha, crashed again at turn two in FP2. He was second-last in Q1, ahead of only Somkiat Chantra.