Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint after one rider withdraws

The starting grid for the MotoGP Sprint at the 2025 San Marino Grand Prix, with Marco Bezzecchi on pole position.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The starting order for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint at the 16th round of the 2025 season.

Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position thanks to a 1:30.134 set on his final lap of Q2.

Alex Marquez held provisional pole until that late Bezzecchi attempt but will start second.

Fabio Quartararo starts from the back of the front row after coming through Q1 to qualify third-fastest.

Marc Marquez had been fastest in Practice on Friday, but will start from the second row in fourth place alongside Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini, who secured his best qualifying for Honda with sixth place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio heads up the third row in seventh place ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, who crashed once again in Q2. Acosta was third when he crashed, but will start ninth for his third row-three start in the past four races.

Row four will feature Fermin Aldeguer and Jorge Martin. It should also feature Joan Mir, but the Honda HRC Castrol rider is sitting out Saturday after crashing in Practice on Friday afternoon. For now, Mir retains his 12th position on the grid, but everyone behind him - so, from 13th back - should move up one position when his withdrawal is made official.

The full grid, which also includes Augusto Fernandez on the V4 Yamaha YZR-M1, for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint is below.

2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint

PosRiderNat.TeamBike
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
2Alex MarquezESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
4Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP24
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
9Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
10Fermin AldeguerESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
11Jorge MartinESPAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
12Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
13Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
14Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
17Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
18Alex RinsESPMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda CastrolHonda RC213V
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
21Jack MillerAUSPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
22Augusto FernandezESPYamaha Factory Racing TeamYamaha YZR-M1 (V4)
23Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda IdemitsuHonda RC213V

Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint after one rider withdraws
