Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint after one rider withdraws
The starting grid for the MotoGP Sprint at the 2025 San Marino Grand Prix, with Marco Bezzecchi on pole position.
Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position thanks to a 1:30.134 set on his final lap of Q2.
Alex Marquez held provisional pole until that late Bezzecchi attempt but will start second.
Fabio Quartararo starts from the back of the front row after coming through Q1 to qualify third-fastest.
Marc Marquez had been fastest in Practice on Friday, but will start from the second row in fourth place alongside Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini, who secured his best qualifying for Honda with sixth place.
Fabio Di Giannantonio heads up the third row in seventh place ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, who crashed once again in Q2. Acosta was third when he crashed, but will start ninth for his third row-three start in the past four races.
Row four will feature Fermin Aldeguer and Jorge Martin. It should also feature Joan Mir, but the Honda HRC Castrol rider is sitting out Saturday after crashing in Practice on Friday afternoon. For now, Mir retains his 12th position on the grid, but everyone behind him - so, from 13th back - should move up one position when his withdrawal is made official.
The full grid, which also includes Augusto Fernandez on the V4 Yamaha YZR-M1, for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint is below.
2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|Bike
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|2
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|4
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|11
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|12
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|17
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|18
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|Yamaha Factory Racing Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1 (V4)
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda RC213V