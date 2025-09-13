Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint after one rider withdraws

The starting order for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint at the 16th round of the 2025 season.

Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position thanks to a 1:30.134 set on his final lap of Q2.

Alex Marquez held provisional pole until that late Bezzecchi attempt but will start second.

Fabio Quartararo starts from the back of the front row after coming through Q1 to qualify third-fastest.

Marc Marquez had been fastest in Practice on Friday, but will start from the second row in fourth place alongside Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini, who secured his best qualifying for Honda with sixth place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio heads up the third row in seventh place ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta, who crashed once again in Q2. Acosta was third when he crashed, but will start ninth for his third row-three start in the past four races.

Row four will feature Fermin Aldeguer and Jorge Martin. It should also feature Joan Mir, but the Honda HRC Castrol rider is sitting out Saturday after crashing in Practice on Friday afternoon. For now, Mir retains his 12th position on the grid, but everyone behind him - so, from 13th back - should move up one position when his withdrawal is made official.

The full grid, which also includes Augusto Fernandez on the V4 Yamaha YZR-M1, for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint is below.

2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint Pos Rider Nat. Team Bike 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 2 Alex Marquez ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 4 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP24 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 9 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 10 Fermin Aldeguer ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 11 Jorge Martin ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 12 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 14 Raul Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 17 Maverick Vinales ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 18 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda Castrol Honda RC213V 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 21 Jack Miller AUS Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 22 Augusto Fernandez ESP Yamaha Factory Racing Team Yamaha YZR-M1 (V4) 23 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda RC213V