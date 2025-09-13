Joan Mir to skip Saturday at Misano MotoGP

Joan Mir will sit out day two of the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The HRC rider, who suffered a heavy fall at Turn 9 on Friday, was seen leaving the pits without setting a lap time this morning.

A subsequent statement from the team confirmed that Mir is continuing “to experience significant discomfort and limited mobility in his neck.”

However, he has been declared fit to ride. Therefore: “He and Honda HRC have elected to miss today's running to focus on Sunday.”

Mir had been sixth fastest and the top RC213V rider on Friday, just ahead of team-mate Luca Marini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

By already securing a place in Qualifying 2, the 2020 world champion will at least start no lower than twelfth on the grid for Sunday's grand prix.