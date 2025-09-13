Joan Mir to skip Saturday at Misano MotoGP
Joan Mir will miss qualifying and the Sprint race at Misano.
Joan Mir will sit out day two of the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
The HRC rider, who suffered a heavy fall at Turn 9 on Friday, was seen leaving the pits without setting a lap time this morning.
A subsequent statement from the team confirmed that Mir is continuing “to experience significant discomfort and limited mobility in his neck.”
However, he has been declared fit to ride. Therefore: “He and Honda HRC have elected to miss today's running to focus on Sunday.”
Mir had been sixth fastest and the top RC213V rider on Friday, just ahead of team-mate Luca Marini.
By already securing a place in Qualifying 2, the 2020 world champion will at least start no lower than twelfth on the grid for Sunday's grand prix.