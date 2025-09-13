Franco Morbidelli worried MotoGP stewards “orange card” an “advantage” for rivals

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli says his “orange card” from the FIM MotoGP stewards, as he faces tougher penalties, is “an advantage” for his rivals.

Following numerous incidents across the 2025 season, including a collision with Jorge Martin in the sprint and an episode of ignoring marshal instructions in the main race at the Catalan Grand Prix, the FIM stewards have put the Italian on notice.

As reported by Crash.net, Franco Morbidelli will be given a ride-through penalty for his next offence.

Should this happen and then he is involved in subsequent punishable offence, Morbidelli faces a race ban.

Morbidelli, who was third overall on Friday at the San Marino Grand Prix, says he feels “like I’m on an orange card” from the stewards and feels this will be an advantage for his rivals to exploit as he needs to dial back his aggression levels now.

“I’m going to definitely be less aggressive to risk less for some happenings that can be read as offensive,” he said.

“So, I’m going to have to be definitely less aggressive.

“This is an advantage for my opponents, that if they are good they can sure use this to their advantage.

“But this is what I have to do in order to don’t go through any episodes that can be read offensively.”

When asked if this ultimatum from the stewards was in place until the end of the season or for a select number of races, he added: “I don’t know. We didn’t speak about this.

“The deal is that I need to pay more attention on some moves that I do and that’s what I will try to do.

“For sure, to convince me even more doing this, the stewards gave me this kind of warning - special warning.

“That’s what I will try to do. I will work to be definitely less aggressive and definitely more precise.

“But meanwhile I will have to completely shut the aggression button because if I make a mistake I’m going to pay quite heavily.”