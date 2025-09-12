Franco Morbidelli faces tougher MotoGP penalties as Stewards’ ultimatum issued

Franco Morbidelli has been on the receiving end of a number penalties from the FIM stewards for his on-track behaviour in 2025.

The three-time grand prix winner and 2020 championship runner up was handed a long lap penalty last weekend at the Catalan Grand Prix for a collision with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin in the sprint.

He was hit with a grid penalty for impeding Pecco Bagnaia in Practice at the season-opening Thai Grand Prix, while a repeat punishment was issued for a similar incident at the British Grand Prix.

In the Italian Grand Prix, he was issued a long lap penalty in the race for a collision with Maverick Vinales.

In the Catalan Grand Prix, he was involved in a second tangle with a factory Aprilia, with Marco Bezzecchi falling out of the race after contact in a failed overtake on the second lap.

This incident was not punished.

Morbidelli was handed a 10-minute suspension for the start of FP1 at the San Marino Grand Prix, though, due to ignoring marshal instructions.

Crash.net now understands that the FIM MotoGP Stewards have elected to take a tougher approach with Morbidelli going forward, as offences have continued to happen with other riders.

Morbidelli, Martin crash, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Crash’s sources in the paddock claim the stewards issued Morbidelli and his VR46 team with an ultimatum to improve his behaviour or face a race ban.

This was confirmed by team boss Pablo Nieto during the MotoGP world feed broadcast of FP1 at Misano on Friday morning: “Also we were talking about all the situation because he already had one long-lap penalty.

“Mugello was with Vinales, was on the limit, and the stewards decided the next time he makes something he will have a ride-through.

“So, we have to take a little bit more care in the first part of the race, where you have more stress and chances to do things wrong.”

Crash.net understands that the warning issued by the stewards does also extend to a race ban, should he need punishment for an incident following one that would see him awarded a ride-through.

This is a similar tactic deployed by the stewards’ panel to Moto3 rider David Munoz, who was warned after the Qatar Grand Prix of a ride-through as his next punishment followed by a race ban.

Since then, Munoz has cleaned up his act and avoided further stewarding scrutiny.