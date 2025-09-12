Franco Morbidelli faces tougher MotoGP penalties as Stewards’ ultimatum issued

VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli faces tougher sanctions for any further incidents with other riders in the 2025 MotoGP season after an ultimatum was issued ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli has been on the receiving end of a number penalties from the FIM stewards for his on-track behaviour in 2025.

The three-time grand prix winner and 2020 championship runner up was handed a long lap penalty last weekend at the Catalan Grand Prix for a collision with Aprilia’s Jorge Martin in the sprint.

He was hit with a grid penalty for impeding Pecco Bagnaia in Practice at the season-opening Thai Grand Prix, while a repeat punishment was issued for a similar incident at the British Grand Prix.

In the Italian Grand Prix, he was issued a long lap penalty in the race for a collision with Maverick Vinales.

In the Catalan Grand Prix, he was involved in a second tangle with a factory Aprilia, with Marco Bezzecchi falling out of the race after contact in a failed overtake on the second lap.

This incident was not punished.

Morbidelli was handed a 10-minute suspension for the start of FP1 at the San Marino Grand Prix, though, due to ignoring marshal instructions.

Crash.net now understands that the FIM MotoGP Stewards have elected to take a tougher approach with Morbidelli going forward, as offences have continued to happen with other riders.

Morbidelli, Martin crash, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Morbidelli, Martin crash, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Crash’s sources in the paddock claim the stewards issued Morbidelli and his VR46 team with an ultimatum to improve his behaviour or face a race ban.

This was confirmed by team boss Pablo Nieto during the MotoGP world feed broadcast of FP1 at Misano on Friday morning: “Also we were talking about all the situation because he already had one long-lap penalty.

“Mugello was with Vinales, was on the limit, and the stewards decided the next time he makes something he will have a ride-through.

“So, we have to take a little bit more care in the first part of the race, where you have more stress and chances to do things wrong.”

Crash.net understands that the warning issued by the stewards does also extend to a race ban, should he need punishment for an incident following one that would see him awarded a ride-through.

This is a similar tactic deployed by the stewards’ panel to Moto3 rider David Munoz, who was warned after the Qatar Grand Prix of a ride-through as his next punishment followed by a race ban.

Since then, Munoz has cleaned up his act and avoided further stewarding scrutiny.

Franco Morbidelli faces tougher MotoGP penalties as Stewards’ ultimatum issued
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “superb”, San Marino MotoGP tow unplanned - Jorge Martin
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi makes “important” improvement over 2024 at San Marino MotoGP
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “reset” results in Practice P1: “Italian riders” in good shape
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Fernandez “super fast” on Yamaha V4, but Turn 11…
4h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

BSB News
BSB riders offer verdict on four-race Donington format
4h ago
Rory Skinner, Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo warns: “I don't expect a big comeback”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira “looking into different options” for 2026: “Racing is my priority”
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate
5h ago
Hamilton and Bottas last season
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.