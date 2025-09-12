Yamaha targets “extreme conditions” for next MotoGP V4 wildcard

Yamaha wants its next MotoGP V4 wildcard to be in “extreme conditions”.

Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

This weekend’s (12–14 September) San Marino Grand Prix marks the first time the Yamaha V4 MotoGP engine has been used at a race, and considerations are already being made for a follow-up wildcard.

The bike is being ridden in Misano by Yamaha’s official MotoGP test rider, Augusto Fernandez, who would be in line to ride the V4-engined YZR-M1 at the second wildcard as well.

It was thought that Yamaha would choose its home race in Motegi as the next place to test the engine, which it seemingly intends to race with all four of its factory race bikes in 2026, in a race scenario, but this now does not seem to be the case.

Speaking to the MotoGP international TV feed during FP1 in San Marino, Monster Energy Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli said that Sepang, not Motegi, is likely to be the next location for the V4 to be tested in a wildcard.

“If we won’t have any issue or maybe solved issue we will also plan to test in very hot conditions,” Meregalli said.

“This month we are considering to do the wildcard in Sepang because, for us, it’s a completely new project.

“Unfortunately, [...] we didn’t have a lot of time on track; this is also the reason why we decided to do the wildcard: to try to gather as much information as possible, [to try to be] ready in the best way as possible.”

Meregalli said that the reason for choosing Sepang over Motegi is for the Malaysian track’s “extreme” conditions.

“There is a really high possibility, but it won’t be in Motegi, it will be in Malaysia and, most likely, in Valencia,” he said, Valencia being the final round of the 2025 season.

“It depends how this weekend [San Marino] goes, but the plan is really to go to Malaysia where the conditions are extreme.

“The wildcard is the best way to stress the bike. To have also a race in very hot conditions, it will be additional stress.”

Yamaha’s factory riders, Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo, had their first taste of the V4 in a private test in Barcelona on Monday after the Catalan Grand Prix (8 September).

They will ride it again next Monday (15 September) in the official post-race test after the San Marino Race.

“For me, another important day will be Monday, where also the factory riders will have the second possibility to ride the bike,” said Meregalli.

“We had a positive test last Monday – positive because, okay, the weather didn’t really assist us, but we were able to to close the test as we wanted, without any issues, apart from the weather conditions.

“For me, Monday will be even more important because we will be in the middle of the group.”

Homologation, resources restrict 2025 possibilities

Ahead of this weekend’s Misano race, Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller said he would have liked to have raced the V4 for the remainder of the season if it helped development, but he is unable to because of the restrictions over homologation.

Meregalli added that the resources are not there to do half-a-season with the V4, anyway.

“It’s correct,” Meregalli said.

“We already homologated all of the aerodynamic specifications, but also the gearbox.

“So, this is one reason why we could not do that, but also the resources are not enough.

“Now, we have only these two units, and these two units need to be used by Augusto [Fernandez] to develop the bike.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

