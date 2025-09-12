San Marino MotoGP practice at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch

This is how to watch the 2025 San Marino MotoGP on September 12-14. We’ve also listed the San Marino MotoGP start times below.

Marc Marquez carries a massive 182-point lead ahead of Alex Marquez at the top of the MotoGP standings, but Alex's win last time in Barcelona means Marc cannot wrap up the title this weekend.

However, there will be plenty of home honour at stake for Ducati, seeking to extend its Misano win streak, and fellow Italian manufacturer Aprilia.

Meanwhile, the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini will be out to impress in their local event.

Much attention will also be focussed on the debut of Yamaha's V4 prototype in the hands of wild-card Augusto Fernandez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

When is the 2025 San Marino MotoGP?

The San Marino MotoGP runs from 12-14th September.

Practice begins on Friday, 12th September. Qualifying and the sprint race are on Saturday, 13th September. The grand prix is on Sunday, 14 September.

How to watch 2025 San Marino MotoGP in UK?

TNT Sports is showing every session of the San Marino MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the San Marino MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels packed full of sport, including MotoGP, for this price.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch TNT Sports on your TV, mobile, tablet or console.

Every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you could buy MotoGP Video Pass to watch the live action. This is MotoGP's own official streaming service.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

What are the UK start times for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP?

Friday September 12

9.45am - FP1

2pm - Practice

Saturday September 13

9.10am - FP2

9.50am - Qualifying

2pm - Sprint race

Sunday September 14

1pm - San Marino MotoGP