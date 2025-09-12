2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice

Marc Marquez was fastest in Practice at the San Marino MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez topped the second practice session at the San Marino MotoGP despite some animation in the pits.

Marquez seemed to indicate to his team some struggles in getting turned through the fast right-handers of the third sector whenever he was back in the pits during MotoGP Practice.

But the issues did not affect the championship leader's position, Marquez ending the session fastest by over 0.1 seconds over Marco Bezzecchi.

Francesco Bagnaia had a stint at the top of the times courtesy of time attacking before Marquez, but ended fourth after a late personal best from Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez had a fairly quiet session and ended fifth-fastest, ahead of the two factory Hondas of Joan Mir and Luca Marini, both with new exhausts and rear aerodynamic configurations on their RC213Vs.

Jorge Martin managed to use the marker of his teammate, Bezzecchi, ahead of him to get into the top-10 in eighth place ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio Di Giannantonio who completed the top-10.

Only Yamaha was not represented in the top-10, Fabio Quartararo unable to find lap time on his final time attack run which was also affected by yellow flags.

Two of the yellows were caused by Yamaha riders, the first by Augusto Fernandez aboard the V4 M1 at turn two, then by Jack Miller on the Pramac bike at turn one. Fernandez's crash followed a technical problem for him in FP1.

The aforementioned Mir was another crasher, at turn 10, and was the one who looked the most hurt, although he was able to get to his feet.

Raul Fernandez crashed at turn 15 in the closing minutes as well. 

The early part of the session saw some split on rear tyre choice. Everyone went with the medium-compound front tyre, but some chose the soft-compound rear while the majority chose the medium.

Marc Marquez showed perhaps the best pace on the medium, able to stay consistently in the low-1:31s. Marco Bezzecchi was able to more or less match that with the soft for a while, but after 18 laps he was back to the mid-to-high-31s,

2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice
