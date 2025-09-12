Miguel Oliveira “looking into different options” for 2026: “Racing is my priority”

Miguel Oliveira says he has multiple options for the 2026 season.

Miguel Oliveira says he has multiple options for the 2026 racing season, although he is yet to sign anything.

Oliveira has been linked with MotoGP testing roles and with a switch to World Superbike for 2026, by when he will no longer by a Pramac Yamaha rider after the Iwata factory decided on Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller for its satellite MotoGP line-up in 2026.

Oliveira’s most prominent WorldSBK option is thought to be at BMW, alongside Danilo Petrucci, where Michael van der Mark has confirmed he will be departing at the end of this season.

The Portuguese rider is yet to sign anything but has affirmed that he has “different options” available to him for next year.

“We are looking into different options, not only one, which is good,” Miguel Oliveira said at the San Marino MotoGP, as reported by WorldSBK.com. 

“We will try to make the best decision possible for my future. Hopefully in the upcoming weeks we can have a clear idea.”

Oliveira affirmed that his main goal is to continue racing after his time at Pramac is concluded.

“Racing is my number one priority and what I feel I’m most capable of at the moment,” he said, “even though manufacturers might like me to test for them because I'm fast and I'm still in touch with MotoGP speed. 

“At the same time, it’s also a very nice link to have with the MotoGP paddock, to stay in touch with the best, the fastest bikes in the world. It’s not an easy decision.”

