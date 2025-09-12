Fabio Quartararo warns: “I don't expect a big comeback”

Fabio Quartararo ruled out another Barcelona-style comeback after being left 12th on day one at the San Marino MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

For the second Friday in a row, Fabio Quartararo missed out on direct access to Qualifying 2.

But while the Monster Yamaha rider was able to surge through Qualifying 1 and claim a place on the front row in Barcelona, he doubts such a comeback is possible this weekend at Misano.

The 2021 world champion finished Friday in 12th place, 0.610s from Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Quartararo said he struggled to feel the benefit from a new soft rear tyre, while the medium rear is also giving him issues.

“Just uncomfortable with both,” said the Frenchman, who was again the top M1 rider. “We’re struggling quite a lot, but let's see what we can do tomorrow.

“I don't think we can be really satisfied about finishing P12. Also we made a day and a half of tests here in May, and we could not find a solution to our issues.”

On paper, the high-grip nature of the Misano circuit should suit the M1.

“But more than grip it’s about the unpredictable things that happen on the bike, so the confidence is not there,” Quartararo explained.

“So with the soft we have problems on the right, and with the medium on the left.

“It's really unpredictable. I have not the feeling to push. We saw Jack crash, Miguel also… A tough situation.”

Quizzed on the chances of repeating his Qualifying 1 to second place on the grid in Catalunya, Quartararo declared:

“No, in Barcelona I was positive because I knew I had the yellow flags and I couldn't make the second time attack.

“But when you don't know if you need to make the time attack with the soft or with the medium… this is a situation that never really happens.

“But no, I don't expect a big comeback. The pace is not looking so bad with the medium, but the time attack is something that we are really missing in this track.”

Pramac’s Jack Miller was the next best M1 rider, in 16th, on a day when Augusto Fernandez gave the new V4 a promising debut in 19th (+1.2s) – ahead of fellow Yamaha riders Alex Rins and Miguel Oliveira.

Fabio Quartararo: “I don't expect a big comeback” after Friday struggle at Misano MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Fabio Quartararo: “I don't expect a big comeback” after Friday struggle at Misano MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “superb”, San Marino MotoGP tow unplanned - Jorge Martin
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi makes “important” improvement over 2024 at San Marino MotoGP
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “reset” results in Practice P1: “Italian riders” in good shape
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Fernandez “super fast” on Yamaha V4, but Turn 11…
3h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

BSB News
BSB riders offer verdict on four-race Donington format
3h ago
Rory Skinner, Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo warns: “I don't expect a big comeback”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira “looking into different options” for 2026: “Racing is my priority”
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate
5h ago
Hamilton and Bottas last season
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.