2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix (Round 16) where rookie Daniel Holgado claimed back to back pole positions.
Qualifying for Moto2 ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix saw Daniel Holgado, fresh from his maiden pole at the Catalan round last time out, back on the top spot, continuing his rapid adjustment to the intermediate class, with a new lap record taking him to a second pole position ahead of round sixteen.
Holgado had a solid start, making his move for pole at the start of the last set of flying laps, heading into the last five minutes of the session, with his 1m 34.216s lap lowering the lap record again.
A late crash for Jake Dixon brought out the yellow flags, but those on a fast lap after they were withdrawn also did not match the lead time leaving the CFMoto Inde Aspar Kalex rider to collect his second pole in a row.
Home hero Celestino Vietti had his Boscoscuro in the limit for SpeedRS, with his acres of experience at the track with the VR46 Academy reaping rewards. Solo and neat, the Italian came from fifth to within 0.040s of pole in an incredibly close session.
Manuel Gonzalez did what was necessary, championship lead in mind, to secure a front row start for Liqui Moly IntactGP, himself just 0.075s behind Vietti’s lead time.
A late effort from Barry Baltus took the Belgian from tenth to fourth for Fantic Racing.
Aron Canet had a bigger rescue job on his hands. Battered and bruised after a fall in the Catalan round, the Fantic rider has looked off the pace all weekend, and just missed out on automatic Q2 qualification. Easing through Q1 the Spaniard was last for much of Q2 as he waited to use his remaining tyres, securing fifth as the session drew to a close.
Diogo Moreira locked in behind his teammate Adrian Huertas to pull him into sixth at the chequered flag for Italtrans. Huertas was 15th - and only just over half a second away from the pole time.
Senna Agius posted the seventh best time on the second Dynavolt bike.
Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha’s Tony Arbolino came through Q1 with the top time - at the time a new lap record on his way to eighth as the improved weekend for the Boscoscuro riders continued.
After his fall Jake Dixon was ninth for Elf Marc VDS, with Albert Arenas completing the top ten on the grid.
|2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 34.216s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.040s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.075s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.131s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.146s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.175s
|7
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.190s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.204s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.207s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.230s
|11
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.345s
|12
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.375s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.416s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.491s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.561s
|16
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.645s
|17
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.753s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.769s
|Q1
|19
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.844s
|20
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 34.944s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 35.031s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.074s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 35.213s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 35.247s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 35.356s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Andifer ART (Kalex)
|1m 35.389s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 35.506s
|28
|Alberto Fernandez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.777s
|29
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.818s
|30
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 36.460s
David Alonso was eleventh on the second Aspar bike, with Ayumu Sasaki keeping his momentum going from Q1 for twelfth for RW - Idrofoglia.
There was a further faller, with Zonta van den Goorbergh (16th) off at turn eight.
Q1 - Record pace sees Tony Arbolino progress, Canet moves into Q2.
The opening qualifying session saw Tony Arbolino continue with the uptick in pace he had shown earlier in FP2, even faster with a new lap record, though that would only last until the next session, where he was again one of the first riders under his new benchmark.
The Italian was joined by Canet, Daniel Munoz and Sasaki.
After holding third until late in the session it was Ivan Ortola who just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.
Collin Veijer missed much of Friday with a bike issue, so has been playing catch-up since the first session - a big effort for Q2 didn’t quite come to be, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie sixth in Q2 (20th).
Neither American Racing bike progressed with Marcos Ramirez the best of the duo in eighth(22nd), to Joe Roberts’ 11th (25th).
There was a big crash for Darryn Binder, who walked away from his turn eight spill.
Alberto Surra (12th for 26th )is one of two wildcards in Rimini, riding for Andifer ART, along with Alberto Fernandez (28th) with Beta Tools Boscoscuro.
Munoz (17th) replaces Deniz Oncu at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team again, following straight on from his podium finish in the Catalan race.