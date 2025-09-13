2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix (Round 16) where rookie Daniel Holgado claimed back to back pole positions.

Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, San Marino GP, Pole Position
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, San Marino GP, Pole Position
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for Moto2 ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix  saw Daniel Holgado, fresh from his maiden pole at the Catalan round last time out, back on the top spot, continuing his rapid adjustment to the intermediate class, with a new lap record taking him to a second pole position ahead of round sixteen.

Holgado had a solid start, making his move for pole at the start of the last set of flying laps, heading into the last five minutes of the session, with his 1m 34.216s lap lowering the lap record again.

A late crash for Jake Dixon brought out the yellow flags, but those on a fast lap after they were withdrawn also did not match the lead time leaving the CFMoto Inde Aspar Kalex rider to collect his second pole in a row.

Home hero Celestino Vietti had his Boscoscuro in the limit for SpeedRS, with his acres of experience at the track with the VR46 Academy reaping rewards. Solo and neat, the Italian came from fifth to within 0.040s of pole in an incredibly close session.

Manuel Gonzalez did what was necessary, championship lead in mind, to secure a front row start for Liqui Moly IntactGP, himself just 0.075s behind Vietti’s lead time.

A late effort from Barry Baltus took the Belgian from tenth to fourth for Fantic Racing.

Aron Canet had a bigger rescue job on his hands. Battered and bruised after a fall in the Catalan round, the Fantic rider has looked off the pace all weekend, and just missed out on automatic Q2 qualification. Easing through Q1 the Spaniard was last for much of Q2 as he waited to use his remaining tyres, securing fifth as the session drew to a close.

Diogo Moreira locked in behind his teammate Adrian Huertas to pull him into sixth at the chequered flag for Italtrans. Huertas was 15th - and only just over half a second away from the pole time.

Senna Agius posted the seventh best time on the second Dynavolt bike.

Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha’s Tony Arbolino came through Q1 with the top time - at the time a new lap record on his way to eighth as the improved weekend for the Boscoscuro riders continued.

After his fall Jake Dixon was ninth for Elf Marc VDS, with Albert Arenas completing the top ten on the grid.

2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 34.216s
2Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.040s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.075s
4Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.131s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.146s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.175s
7Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.190s
8Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.204s
9Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.207s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.230s
11David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.345s
12Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.375s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.416s
14Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.491s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.561s
16Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.645s
17Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.753s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.769s
Q1
19Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 34.844s
20Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 34.944s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.031s
22Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.074s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 35.213s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.247s
25Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.356s
26Alberto SurraITAAndifer ART (Kalex)1m 35.389s
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 35.506s
28Alberto FernandezSPABeta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)1m 35.777s
29Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 35.818s
30Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 36.460s

David Alonso was eleventh on the second Aspar bike, with Ayumu Sasaki keeping his momentum going from Q1 for twelfth for RW - Idrofoglia.

There was a further faller, with Zonta van den Goorbergh (16th) off at turn eight.

Q1 - Record pace sees Tony Arbolino progress, Canet moves into Q2.

The opening qualifying session saw Tony Arbolino continue with the uptick in pace he had shown earlier in FP2, even faster with a new lap record, though that would only last until the next session, where he was again one of the first riders under his new benchmark.

The Italian was joined by Canet, Daniel Munoz and Sasaki.

After holding third until late in the session it was Ivan Ortola who just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Collin Veijer missed much of Friday with a bike issue, so has been playing catch-up since the first session - a big effort for Q2 didn’t quite come to be, with the Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie sixth in Q2 (20th).

Neither American Racing bike progressed with Marcos Ramirez the best of the duo in eighth(22nd), to Joe Roberts’ 11th (25th).

There was a big crash for Darryn Binder, who walked away from his turn eight spill.

Alberto Surra (12th for 26th )is one of two wildcards in Rimini,  riding for Andifer ART, along with Alberto Fernandez (28th) with Beta Tools Boscoscuro.

Munoz (17th) replaces Deniz Oncu at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team again, following straight on from his podium finish in the Catalan race.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia “living a nightmare” after latest MotoGP disaster
7m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “kept calm” after Marc Marquez pass: “I wasn't expecting it”
31m ago
Marc Marquez passes Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: Marc “playing a little bit”, still “faster than everybody” despite Sprint downfall
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains San Marino MotoGP Sprint crash: “Nobody is perfect”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Strange feeling, the bike was jumping” before Misano Sprint crash
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP after one rider withdraws on Saturday
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Marc Marquez, crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins as Marc Marquez crashes out
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
3h ago
Start, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results
3h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, San Marino GP, Pole Position