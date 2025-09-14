2025 San Marino  Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 were out on track to race first for their San Marino Grand Prix, round sixteen of the championship, with a fiery twenty laps only decided in the run to the line, with Jose Antonio Rueda moving at the right time for victory.

From fourth on the grid the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider got a strong start, sat in behind early race leader Joel Kelso.

The Spaniard made his move for the lead on lap eight, but never broke the LevelUp -MTA bike behind, with the group increasing after catching the lead duo after a series of new race lap records to bride the gap.

By the final lap, the group was six strong, wit the #99 still with Kelso, and Valentin Perrone, a long time feature at the front now joined by Maximo Quiles, Adrian Fernandez and Angel Piqueras.

The end of the penultimate lap saw a audacious, opportunistic move from Quiles, enabling him to lead over the line, under pressure all the way, it was Rueda’s tough line on the KTM out of the final corner which saw him pick up his eighth win of the season.

Quiles made up huge ground over the race after starting ninth for Aspar, but that left a track limits warning dangling over him for much of the race, throwing as much caution to the wind as he could dare, he finished just 0.113s off the race win in a tight run to the line.

Feeling as if he had come from nowhere, after being gapped, the battling out front allowed Adrian Fernandez to get in the mix, making his presence known on the final la. The Leopard rider was also close to the win after an electric final lap, just 0.117s from victory at the chequered flag.

Kelso gave a good fight and was always in the main group after losing the lead, battling hard he was unlucky to finish off the podium in fourth.

Catalan winner Angel Piqueras had looked totally out of the race in the chasing group after starting eleventh, but saw his chance to go forward wit Fernandez to finish fifth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Polesitter Valentin Perrone had bee with the frontrunners until an error on the last la saw him in the slipstream and focusing on the bikes ahead, his target fixation took him wide and over the Aldo Drudi mural, dropping to the back of the pack for sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech 3.

David Munoz had been in the main group at he start of the race, battling with Perrone. After having just been taken over by Rueda, an urgency developed to make up places and go wit the championship leader. An indecisive move saw Perrone shut the door on him, sending Munoz out wide and down to 19th.

The Liqui Moly rider the gave an incredible fightback through the pack to watch, working his way to the front of the second group on track, the best he could hope for for the Dynavolt team after the earlier incident, which saw Perrone visit his garage in search of an apology, with race direction having already declared the move an unfortunate racing incident.

Ryusei Yamanaka latched onto Munoz for eighth on he second MT Helmets bike, with Guido Pini also following his teammate for ninth.

Alvaro Carpe was tenth on the second Ajo bike while Jacob Roulstone faded back from his front row start, but did enough to hold a eleventh on the second Red Bull KTM Tech 3 entry.



2025 San Marino Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 48.906s 2 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.113s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.117s 4 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.164s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.456s 6 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.936s 7 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +8.623s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +8.806s 9 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +9.056s 10 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +9.523s 11 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +10.993s 12 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +11.022s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +14.820s 14 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +18.575s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +24.454s 16 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +29.595s 17 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +33.991s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +38.135s 19 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +38.461s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +38.465s 21 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +42.546s 22 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2 laps 23 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Evan Belford GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Marcos Ruda SPA Angeluss - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 27 Arbi Aditama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF

After a stronger qualifying Taiyo Furusato also faded for twelfth for Honda Team Asia.



The remaining points went to Dennis Foggia in 13th on the second Aspar bike, David Almansa in 14th on the second Leopard after taking evasive action when Luca Lunetta dramatically crashed right in front of him in Curvone. Scott Ogden was 15th for CIP Green Power.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Marcos Uriarte continued as the long term replacement for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUp - MTA, finishing 21st .

Luca Lunetta was no the only rider to retire from the race.

Nicola Carraro pulled int the pits, returned and got handed a track limits warning finishing two laps down.

Eddie O’Shea also had a long lap penalty for track limits before he fell with Evan Belford, who made his world championship debut as the latest rider in at MLav Racing, for Vincente Perez, also failing to go the distance.

Arbi Aditama also returned for Tatchakorn Buasri at Honda Team Asia but failed to finish, as was the case for the additional wildcard for the weekend, with Marcos Ruda taken out by a technical issue for Angeluss MLav Racing.

Championship Standings

Rueda now enjoys more than a three race cushion, extending his gap to 78 points, on 295, after a championship elect ride to victory. Piqueras sits second on 217, with Quiles third and the top rookie in the standings on 188.