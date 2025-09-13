2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Home hero Marco Bezzecchi wins the Misano Sprint as Marc Marquez’s run of eight Saturday victories in a row, and 14 out of 15 this season, ends with a crash from the lead.
While Marquez walked away amid cheers from the partisan fans for his first DNF since COTA, pole qualifier Bezzecchi was left to fend off Alex Marquez, winner of last Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix.
The Aprilia rider kept clear of the Gresini machine for his first Sprint win since Assen 2023 and Ducati's first Sprint defeat since Barcelona last year.
Fabio di Giannantonio held off VR46 team-mate to complete the podium. Yamaha’s front row starter Fabio Quartararo was another high-profile faller, while Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia could only manage 13th.
Augusto Fernandez took Yamaha’s new V4 prototype to its first chequered flag in 18th. All riders used medium front and soft rear tyres.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|19m 52.966s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+1.000s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.551s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+3.526s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+6.834s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+6.960s
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+9.307s
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+11.027s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+11.594s
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+12.928s
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+15.490s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+15.600s
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+16.129s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.727s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.861s
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.576s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.716s
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+27.893s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+28.333s
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
* Rookie
Joan Mir missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.
Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, if he is fit to return.
Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Fernandez.
Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.
Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.