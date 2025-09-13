2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Start, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race
Start, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race

Home hero Marco Bezzecchi wins the Misano Sprint as Marc Marquez’s run of eight Saturday victories in a row, and 14 out of 15 this season, ends with a crash from the lead.

While Marquez walked away amid cheers from the partisan fans for his first DNF since COTA, pole qualifier Bezzecchi was left to fend off Alex Marquez, winner of last Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider kept clear of the Gresini machine for his first Sprint win since Assen 2023 and Ducati's first Sprint defeat since Barcelona last year.

Fabio di Giannantonio held off VR46 team-mate to complete the podium. Yamaha’s front row starter Fabio Quartararo was another high-profile faller, while Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia could only manage 13th.

Augusto Fernandez took Yamaha’s new V4 prototype to its first chequered flag in 18th. All riders used medium front and soft rear tyres.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)19m 52.966s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.000s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.551s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+3.526s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.834s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+6.960s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+9.307s
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+11.027s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+11.594s
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+12.928s
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+15.490s
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+15.600s
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+16.129s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.727s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.861s
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.576s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.716s
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+27.893s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+28.333s
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

* Rookie

Joan Mir missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.

Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, if he is fit to return.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Fernandez.

Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia “living a nightmare” after latest MotoGP disaster
6m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “kept calm” after Marc Marquez pass: “I wasn't expecting it”
29m ago
Marc Marquez passes Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: Marc “playing a little bit”, still “faster than everybody” despite Sprint downfall
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains San Marino MotoGP Sprint crash: “Nobody is perfect”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Strange feeling, the bike was jumping” before Misano Sprint crash
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP after one rider withdraws on Saturday
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Marc Marquez, crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins as Marc Marquez crashes out
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results
2h ago
Start, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint race
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto2 - Qualifying Results
3h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, San Marino GP, Pole Position