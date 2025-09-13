Home hero Marco Bezzecchi wins the Misano Sprint as Marc Marquez’s run of eight Saturday victories in a row, and 14 out of 15 this season, ends with a crash from the lead.

While Marquez walked away amid cheers from the partisan fans for his first DNF since COTA, pole qualifier Bezzecchi was left to fend off Alex Marquez, winner of last Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider kept clear of the Gresini machine for his first Sprint win since Assen 2023 and Ducati's first Sprint defeat since Barcelona last year.

Fabio di Giannantonio held off VR46 team-mate to complete the podium. Yamaha’s front row starter Fabio Quartararo was another high-profile faller, while Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia could only manage 13th.

Augusto Fernandez took Yamaha’s new V4 prototype to its first chequered flag in 18th. All riders used medium front and soft rear tyres.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 19m 52.966s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.000s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.551s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +3.526s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.834s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +6.960s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +9.307s 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +11.027s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +11.594s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +12.928s 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +15.490s 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +15.600s 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +16.129s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.727s 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.861s 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.576s 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.716s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +27.893s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +28.333s Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

* Rookie

Joan Mir missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident.

Having already claimed a place in Q2, the HRC rider will start twelfth on Sunday, if he is fit to return.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Fernandez.

Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.