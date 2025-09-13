Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marco Bezzecchi closes in on Francesco Bagnaia and third place in the world championship after a home victory for Aprilia in Saturday's Misano Sprint.

Marc Marquez's crash from the lead sees the title leader suffer his first MotoGP non-score since COTA.

Despite nearest title rival Alex Marquez finishing in second, Marc will still have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi...

San Marino Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 487 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 314 (-173) 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 237 (-250) 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 209 (-278) 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 188 (-299) 6 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 168 (-319) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 167 (-320) 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 131 (-356) 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 129 (-358) 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 117 (-370) 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 95 (-392) 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 85 (-402) 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-403) 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 79 (-408) 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-415) 16 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 69 (-418) 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 54 (-433) 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 50 (-437) 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-442) 20 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 31 (-456) 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 (-470) 22 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-471) 23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-477) 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-479) 25 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 6 (-481) 26 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-486)

* Rookie

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

