Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Misano Sprint race at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi closes in on Francesco Bagnaia and third place in the world championship after a home victory for Aprilia in Saturday's Misano Sprint.
Marc Marquez's crash from the lead sees the title leader suffer his first MotoGP non-score since COTA.
Despite nearest title rival Alex Marquez finishing in second, Marc will still have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|487
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|314
|(-173)
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|237
|(-250)
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|209
|(-278)
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|188
|(-299)
|6
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|168
|(-319)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|167
|(-320)
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|131
|(-356)
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|129
|(-358)
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|117
|(-370)
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|95
|(-392)
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|85
|(-402)
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-403)
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|79
|(-408)
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-415)
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|69
|(-418)
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|54
|(-433)
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|50
|(-437)
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-442)
|20
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|31
|(-456)
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|(-470)
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-471)
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-477)
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-479)
|25
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|6
|(-481)
|26
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-486)
* Rookie
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
