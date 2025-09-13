Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Misano Sprint race at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marc Marquez, crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi closes in on Francesco Bagnaia and third place in the world championship after a home victory for Aprilia in Saturday's Misano Sprint.

Marc Marquez's crash from the lead sees the title leader suffer his first MotoGP non-score since COTA. 

Despite nearest title rival Alex Marquez finishing in second, Marc will still have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi...

PosRiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)487 
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)314(-173)
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)237(-250)
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)209(-278)
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)188(-299)
6Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)168(-319)
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)167(-320)
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*131(-356)
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)129(-358)
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)117(-370)
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-392)
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)85(-402)
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-403)
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)79(-408)
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-415)
16Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*69(-418)
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)54(-433)
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)50(-437)
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-442)
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)31(-456)
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)17(-470)
22Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-471)
23Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-477)
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-479)
25Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)6(-481)
26Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-486)

* Rookie

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

