2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi wins as Marc Marquez crashes out

Marco Bezzecchi took victory in the 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint having taken the holeshot and having benefitted from a Marc Marquez crash.

Bezzecchi started on pole position for the Sprint for the second time in four races, and led the opening five laps ahead of Marc Marquez.

Marquez was pressuring the Aprilia rider for the whole distance, more or less. Bezzecchi made a small break on lap four, but Marquez closed it down on lap five. A mistake from Bezzecchi at turn four on lap six allowed Marquez to make his move to the front at turn six.

Bezzecchi tried to respond at turn eight, but wasn't close enough. In the end, it mattered little, because Marquez crashed from the lead at turn 15.

It guaranteed an end to Marquez's eight-race Sprint winning streak, but not the win for Bezzecchi, who still had to contend with Alex Marquez who was only a few tenths behind after his brother crashed out.

Gresini Racing's Marquez was never able to get close enough to mount a real challenge, though, complaining after the race of front tyre temperature behind other bikes.

Bezzecchi was able to increase his advantage to one second by the finish, taking his first MotoGP Sprint win since Assen 2023, and becoming the first non-Ducati Sprint winner since Catalunya 2024 when Aleix Espargaro won, also aboard an Aprilia.

Behind, Fabio Di Giannantonio had by far the strongest pace in the last two laps, but he was too far to do anything with it about the top-two. He was able to fend of Franco Morbidelli for third, though.

Morbidelli took fourth, comfortably ahead of Pedro Acosta in fifth.

Acosta battled early on with Fermin Aldeguer, but ultimately proved to have much more pace than his fellow-Murcian. Aldeguer took sixth, ahead of Honda's Luca Marini, who took points for the third Sprint in succession, something he hadn't managed since the final four races of the 2023 season.

The final points were taken by Jorge Martin in eighth, and Raul Fernandez in ninth.

Two-time Misano winner Francesco Bagnaia had a miserable Sprint, starting eighth and finishing 13th, finishing 16 seconds behind the winner after 13 laps.

Aside from Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo was the only crasher, sliding out of fourth early on at turn two.

Brad Binder also retired but with a mechanical issue - his third bike problem of the weekend.