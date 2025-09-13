Skipping San Marino MotoGP Sprint Joan Mir's only "chance" to race Misano GP

Joan Mir’s withdrawal from Saturday’s running at the San Marino MotoGP was the only way for him to have a “chance” to race in Sunday’s grand prix, according to Alberto Puig.

Mir was sat in the pit box at the start of FP2 on Saturday morning, but ultimately didn’t go out in the session and it was later confirmed that he would retire from Saturday at the San Marino grand prix but with hopes of lining up for Sunday’s race.

Honda HRC Castrol boss Puig said that Joan Mir has a “big” compression in the cervical area of his neck.

“He [Mir] had a big crash yesterday and there’s no evidence of fractures but there’s a big [compression] in the neck, in the cervical area,” Puig told the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP2 on Saturday morning.

“The doctor was here and, already this morning, he was not feeling well at all, very limited movement in the neck.

“The guy’s fit, but we decided to stop for today to see if tomorrow, for the race, he can do because today was too much.

“So, he will skip the day, he will not do the Sprint race, and let’s see tomorrow how he can improve.”

Puig was asked what the chances are that Mir does take part in Sunday’s running.

“I don’t know, I’m not a doctor! Every body reacts differently, so you don’t know,” he replied.

“He has a big compression in this area, so it’s not that easy.

“But, for sure, the only way to have a chance for tomorrow is to rest today.”

Mir’s teammate, Luca Marini, continued his impressive Friday form into qualifying and secured a best grid position of the season with sixth place.

“He’s [Marini] a weapon since yesterday morning,” Puig said during FP2, before Marini put that qualifying performance in.

“He’s comfortable with the bike, the items we introduced lately are working.”