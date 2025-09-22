One Moto3 boss calms fears amid worrying reports on future of the class

IntactGP team boss Peter Oettl insists that all three MotoGP classes “will remain in the future” amid rumours Moto3 could be cut down to a European-only championship.

Since early July, Liberty Media has officially taken ownership of Dorna Sports and MotoGP.

While changes have been few since then, the US media giant - also owner of Formula 1 - has begun to make tweaks to the current status quo in MotoGP.

At the San Marino Grand Prix, a new pre-race grid ceremony akin to that seen in F1 was introduced, with riders facing fines for being late or missing it altogether.

Reports then surfaced from Spain in the aftermath of the Misano round that instructions have come from Liberty and Dorna to broadcasters to only refer to Marc Marquez as a seven-time world champion should he wrap up the 2025 title this weekend in Japan.

While this would be his seventh world title in MotoGP, it would be his ninth overall - achievements that the series has, until now, continually celebrated.

This apparent erasure of lightweight and intermediate championship class results - unconfirmed by the championship at this stage - is part of a push to increase visibility on the premier class, similar to F1’s standing against F2 and F3.

These reports come amid separate rumours that Moto2 and Moto3 will be kicked out of pitlane next year to occupy a space elsewhere in the paddock.

There have also been suggestions Moto3’s racing footprint could be reduced to European rounds only.

But in an interview with GPOne, Peter Oettl - who runs the IntactGP team in Moto2 and Moto3 - says this is not the case.

“The GP officials have definitely assured us that the three world championship classes will remain in the future,” he said.

“Of course, the MotoGP category has priority and we’re noticed this more and more every year.

“In 2025, we noticed for the first time the difference between the MotoGP and the other two classes is becoming even greater.

“But the need of the other two classes remains undisputed. Therefore, there will be no events, no overseas events, where MotoGP races alone.”

But the change in strategy regarding the visibility of Moto2 and Moto3 during a race weekend has brought with it concerns about funding.

And in the same GPOne interview, Oettl said there would be no increase in the subsides paid to the Moto2 and Moto3 teams by Dorna and IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association).

He also noted that “in the future, we have to prepare ourselves for always being in tents in the paddock.”