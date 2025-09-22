One Moto3 boss calms fears amid worrying reports on future of the class

Moto3 is set to continue competing at all grand prix events

2025 San Marino Moto3 race
2025 San Marino Moto3 race
© Gold and Goose

IntactGP team boss Peter Oettl insists that all three MotoGP classes “will remain in the future” amid rumours Moto3 could be cut down to a European-only championship.

Since early July, Liberty Media has officially taken ownership of Dorna Sports and MotoGP.

While changes have been few since then, the US media giant - also owner of Formula 1 - has begun to make tweaks to the current status quo in MotoGP.

At the San Marino Grand Prix, a new pre-race grid ceremony akin to that seen in F1 was introduced, with riders facing fines for being late or missing it altogether.

Reports then surfaced from Spain in the aftermath of the Misano round that instructions have come from Liberty and Dorna to broadcasters to only refer to Marc Marquez as a seven-time world champion should he wrap up the 2025 title this weekend in Japan.

While this would be his seventh world title in MotoGP, it would be his ninth overall - achievements that the series has, until now, continually celebrated.

This apparent erasure of lightweight and intermediate championship class results - unconfirmed by the championship at this stage - is part of a push to increase visibility on the premier class, similar to F1’s standing against F2 and F3.

Read more: Liberty's reported erasure of MotoGP history is a worrying display of ignorance

These reports come amid separate rumours that Moto2 and Moto3 will be kicked out of pitlane next year to occupy a space elsewhere in the paddock.

There have also been suggestions Moto3’s racing footprint could be reduced to European rounds only.

But in an interview with GPOne, Peter Oettl - who runs the IntactGP team in Moto2 and Moto3 - says this is not the case.

“The GP officials have definitely assured us that the three world championship classes will remain in the future,” he said.

“Of course, the MotoGP category has priority and we’re noticed this more and more every year.

“In 2025, we noticed for the first time the difference between the MotoGP and the other two classes is becoming even greater.

“But the need of the other two classes remains undisputed. Therefore, there will be no events, no overseas events, where MotoGP races alone.”

But the change in strategy regarding the visibility of Moto2 and Moto3 during a race weekend has brought with it concerns about funding.

And in the same GPOne interview, Oettl said there would be no increase in the subsides paid to the Moto2 and Moto3 teams by Dorna and IRTA (International Race Teams’ Association).

He also noted that “in the future, we have to prepare ourselves for always being in tents in the paddock.”

In this article

One Moto3 boss calms fears amid worrying reports on future of the class
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

Moto3 News
One Moto3 boss calms fears amid worrying reports on future of the class
5m ago
2025 San Marino Moto3 race
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner reignite MotoGP rivalry in karting day
48m ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Christian Horner gets eye-watering £80m payoff after Red Bull F1 sack
57m ago
Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July
F1 News
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc share road trip after travel nightmare
1h ago
Leclerc and Sainz drove home together
F1 News
Toto Wolff dubs Williams’ James Vowles “lucky bas****” with playful post-race gift
2h ago
James Vowles and Toto Wolff

More News

F1 News
McLaren deny another pit stop woe cost Lando Norris in Baku
2h ago
Norris lost time with another pit stop problem
F1 News
Helmut Marko sets Red Bull target ‘to make McLaren nervous’ in F1 title race
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton apologises to Charles Leclerc for botched Ferrari swap
2h ago
Hamilton finished eighth in Baku
F1 News
Carlos Sainz reacts to beating Lewis Hamilton to first podium with new team
3h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
McLaren draw Michael Schumacher parallel in Oscar Piastri defence
3h ago
Piastri had a weekend to forget in Baku