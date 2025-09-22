KTM looks to strike gold again with new Moto3 rookies in 2026

KTM will be looking to nurture another gem from its junior roster into a MotoGP star after announcing two new rookie signings for its 2026 Moto3 project.

The Austrian brand has been responsible for rearing some of MotoGP’s biggest names, including the likes of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, and currently has a thriving junior programme.

For 2026, it will bring up newly-crowned Red Bull Rookies Cup champion Brian Uriarte, who is also on course to win the FIM JuniorGP title this year too.

The Spaniard will join Aki Ajo’s squad for his Moto3 debut, replacing Moto2-bound Jose Antonio Rueda.

And at Tech3, promising Finnish talent Rico Salmela will partner Valentin Perrone.

“I’m very proud to be part of the Red Bull KTM Ajo family,” Uriarte said.

“First of all, I would like to thank Aki, Niklas [Ajo] and all the KTM and Red Bull staff for giving me this opportunity.

“Right now, it’s the best team on the grid, as you can see from the results they are achieving and their history over the years, and it has always been a dream to join this team.

“I’m very happy to have won the Red Bull Rookies Cup title, and we still have some FIM JuniorGP rounds in the horizon, which will help me to keep preparing for this new stage.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has contributed to this, especially Emilio Alzamora, my family and sponsors, for all the work they are doing for me.

“I can't wait to get on the bike for the first time and meet the new team.”

Salmela, who will be the only Finn on the grid across all three classes next year, added: “Really happy about the news.

“This season has been good and has paid-off because I’m going to one of the best teams in the paddock; it’s really nice! It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that there is a lot of experience and Tech3 is a top level team.

“I cannot ask for more. I’ll do my best during the winter to prepare myself in the best way for 2026.

“Thanks to all the people behind me and helping me. Also, a big, big thank you to KTM, Red Bull and Tech3 for giving me the chance in Moto3.”