2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Marc Marquez rebounds from his Sprint error by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The Ducati Lenovo rider, who fell shortly after taking the lead on Saturday, finished just 0.037s clear of Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia).

Alex Marquez was third for the local Gresini Ducati team, ahead of Yamaha riders Miguel Oliveira (Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster).

Luca Marini was sixth for HRC. Team-mate Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned for warm-up. Having already claimed a place in Q2, Mir will start twelfth if he returns for the GP.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales again chose to rest his healing shoulder, appearing in the closing minutes.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'31.386s5/7302k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.038s6/7303k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.074s7/7301k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.218s7/7295k
5Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.437s7/7300k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.450s5/7303k
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.562s7/7299k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.581s5/7303k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.664s6/7302k
10Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.761s7/7299k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.772s5/7302k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.775s5/7300k
13Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.792s5/7298k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.852s7/7300k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.889s7/7302k
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.944s4/7303k
17Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+1.019s5/7297k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.054s4/6297k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.150s7/7298k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.212s6/7296k
21Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.331s3/6300k
22Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.037s2/2291k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.587s7/7293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 30.031s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

