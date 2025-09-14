2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Marc Marquez rebounds from his Sprint error by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
The Ducati Lenovo rider, who fell shortly after taking the lead on Saturday, finished just 0.037s clear of Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia).
Alex Marquez was third for the local Gresini Ducati team, ahead of Yamaha riders Miguel Oliveira (Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster).
Luca Marini was sixth for HRC. Team-mate Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned for warm-up. Having already claimed a place in Q2, Mir will start twelfth if he returns for the GP.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales again chose to rest his healing shoulder, appearing in the closing minutes.
San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'31.386s
|5/7
|302k
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.038s
|6/7
|303k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.074s
|7/7
|301k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.218s
|7/7
|295k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.437s
|7/7
|300k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.450s
|5/7
|303k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.562s
|7/7
|299k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.581s
|5/7
|303k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.664s
|6/7
|302k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.761s
|7/7
|299k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.772s
|5/7
|302k
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.775s
|5/7
|300k
|13
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.792s
|5/7
|298k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.852s
|7/7
|300k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.889s
|7/7
|302k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.944s
|4/7
|303k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+1.019s
|5/7
|297k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.054s
|4/6
|297k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.150s
|7/7
|298k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.212s
|6/7
|296k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.331s
|3/6
|300k
|22
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.037s
|2/2
|291k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.587s
|7/7
|293k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 30.031s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.
Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.
However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.