Marc Marquez rebounds from his Sprint error by leading morning warm-up for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The Ducati Lenovo rider, who fell shortly after taking the lead on Saturday, finished just 0.037s clear of Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia).

Alex Marquez was third for the local Gresini Ducati team, ahead of Yamaha riders Miguel Oliveira (Pramac) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster).

Luca Marini was sixth for HRC. Team-mate Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned for warm-up. Having already claimed a place in Q2, Mir will start twelfth if he returns for the GP.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales again chose to rest his healing shoulder, appearing in the closing minutes.

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'31.386s 5/7 302k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.038s 6/7 303k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.074s 7/7 301k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.218s 7/7 295k 5 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.437s 7/7 300k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.450s 5/7 303k 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.562s 7/7 299k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.581s 5/7 303k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.664s 6/7 302k 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.761s 7/7 299k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.772s 5/7 302k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.775s 5/7 300k 13 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.792s 5/7 298k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.852s 7/7 300k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.889s 7/7 302k 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.944s 4/7 303k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +1.019s 5/7 297k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.054s 4/6 297k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.150s 7/7 298k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.212s 6/7 296k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.331s 3/6 300k 22 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.037s 2/2 291k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.587s 7/7 293k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 30.031s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.