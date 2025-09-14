MotoGP penalty risk ‘not an excuse’ for Franco Morbidelli's Misano sprint podium miss

Morbidelli couldn’t find a way past team-mate Di Giannantonio in Misano sprint

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli says his warnings of harsher penalties was ‘not an excuse’ for him finishing behind team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Misano sprint.

Ahead of this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix, the three-time race winner was given an ultimatum by the FIM stewards to clean up his act or face more severe punishments.

If Franco Morbidelli is deemed at fault for an incident involving another rider from this weekend onwards, he will be hit with a ride-through penalty.

If he repeats this offence again, he faces a race ban. This comes after a spate of incidents in 2025 for the Italian. 

Earlier in the Misano weekend, Morbidelli said he would have to change his approach in races to be less aggressive and labelled this an “advantage” for his rivals.

In Saturday’s sprint at Misano, Morbidelli ran line astern with team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio in the battle for third but didn’t put a move on him.

He says this was down to a lack of pace, however, rather than wariness of his penalty situation.

“No, he was better,” he replied when asked if he was unable to advance on fourth because he was being too cautious.

“He just made a mistake on one lap, but I was a bit too far to exploit that mistake. That’s it.

“I felt really good, feeling really at ease with the bike. I have a good feeling on it. There are things to adjust, but the feeling is very nice.

“Yeah, the track was different today. Some areas there was less grip than yesterday, more pushing. And some areas were like yesterday.

“I couldn’t do much more. I couldn’t really do much more. I wouldn’t use this as an excuse to not attack DiGia.”

Morbidelli will go from fifth on the grid in Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix, with Di Giannantonio starting seventh.

MotoGP penalty risk ‘not an excuse’ for Franco Morbidelli's Misano sprint podium miss
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Misano secures new MotoGP contract until 2031
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi celebrates 2025 Misano Sprint win
MotoGP News
“Hard" Misano Sprint for Yamaha V4: “The numbers are not correct"
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Somkiat Chantra, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez strikes back in Misano warm-up: “I’m enjoying”
2h ago
Marc Marquez passes Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto3 - Race Results
3h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, 2025, Moto3, San Marino, Misano
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner pinpoints moment Japanese MotoGP factories “got left behind”
3h ago
Casey Stoner, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP penalty risk ‘not an excuse’ for Franco Morbidelli's Misano sprint podium miss
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP Sprint highlights Honda’s sensitivity
4h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
MotoGP adopts F1-style pre-race ceremony, riders face fines for absence
4h ago
F1 pre-race national anthem ceremony