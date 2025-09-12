2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Local star Franco Morbidelli leads opening practice for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, despite missing the opening ten minutes and suffering a late crash.
Suspended from the start of the session due to disobeying instructions from marshals when he rejoined in last Sunday's Catalunya round, Morbidelli made up for lost time by replacing Barcelona winner Alex Marquez at the top.
VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio then slotted into second, before the yellow duo were split by the blue Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo on his final lap.
Gresini's Alex Marquez got the edge over brother and title leader Marc. Honda’s Luca Marini, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi completed the top eight.
Marc's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|1'31.342s
|13/17
|298k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.249s
|18/18
|295k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.254s
|16/20
|301k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.258s
|13/20
|298k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.269s
|18/21
|301k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.271s
|17/19
|303k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.321s
|18/20
|302k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.333s
|19/22
|300k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.467s
|18/19
|297k
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.498s
|17/18
|300k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.587s
|7/19
|300k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.636s
|19/22
|300k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.673s
|18/19
|298k
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.675s
|16/16
|298k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.817s
|17/19
|299k
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.943s
|17/18
|297k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.964s
|18/19
|296k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.129s
|19/19
|296k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.167s
|20/20
|296k
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.168s
|15/23
|302k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+1.195s
|13/17
|293k
|22
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.582s
|11/17
|299k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.242s
|17/22
|297k
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez this weekend.
Fernandez finished FP1 in 21st place (+1.195s) after a mid-session technical issue.
Fortunately, there was no sign of smoke as Fernandez parked the bike at the side of the track - later returning on his spare machine - and he should have both bikes available again for the afternoon.
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.
Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.
However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.