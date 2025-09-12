Local star Franco Morbidelli leads opening practice for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, despite missing the opening ten minutes and suffering a late crash.

Suspended from the start of the session due to disobeying instructions from marshals when he rejoined in last Sunday's Catalunya round, Morbidelli made up for lost time by replacing Barcelona winner Alex Marquez at the top.

VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio then slotted into second, before the yellow duo were split by the blue Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo on his final lap.

Gresini's Alex Marquez got the edge over brother and title leader Marc. Honda’s Luca Marini, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi completed the top eight.

Marc's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 1'31.342s 13/17 298k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.249s 18/18 295k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.254s 16/20 301k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.258s 13/20 298k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.269s 18/21 301k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.271s 17/19 303k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.321s 18/20 302k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.333s 19/22 300k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.467s 18/19 297k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.498s 17/18 300k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.587s 7/19 300k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.636s 19/22 300k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.673s 18/19 298k 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.675s 16/16 298k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.817s 17/19 299k 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.943s 17/18 297k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.964s 18/19 296k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.129s 19/19 296k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.167s 20/20 296k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.168s 15/23 302k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +1.195s 13/17 293k 22 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.582s 11/17 299k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.242s 17/22 297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez this weekend.

Fernandez finished FP1 in 21st place (+1.195s) after a mid-session technical issue.

Fortunately, there was no sign of smoke as Fernandez parked the bike at the side of the track - later returning on his spare machine - and he should have both bikes available again for the afternoon.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.