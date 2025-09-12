2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Local star Franco Morbidelli leads opening practice for the 2025 San Marino MotoGP at Misano, despite missing the opening ten minutes and suffering a late crash.

Suspended from the start of the session due to disobeying instructions from marshals when he rejoined in last Sunday's Catalunya round, Morbidelli made up for lost time by replacing Barcelona winner Alex Marquez at the top.

VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio then slotted into second, before the yellow duo were split by the blue Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo on his final lap.

Gresini's Alex Marquez got the edge over brother and title leader Marc. Honda’s Luca Marini, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi completed the top eight. 

Marc's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)1'31.342s13/17298k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.249s18/18295k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.254s16/20301k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.258s13/20298k
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.269s18/21301k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.271s17/19303k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.321s18/20302k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.333s19/22300k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.467s18/19297k
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.498s17/18300k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.587s7/19300k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.636s19/22300k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.673s18/19298k
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.675s16/16298k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.817s17/19299k
16Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.943s17/18297k
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.964s18/19296k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.129s19/19296k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.167s20/20296k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.168s15/23302k
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+1.195s13/17293k
22Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.582s11/17299k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.242s17/22297k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

 

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype is making its public debut as a wild-card entry with test rider Augusto Fernandez this weekend.

Fernandez finished FP1 in 21st place (+1.195s) after a mid-session technical issue.

Fortunately, there was no sign of smoke as Fernandez parked the bike at the side of the track - later returning on his spare machine - and he should have both bikes available again for the afternoon.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller - who tried the new bike in a private test at Barcelona on Monday - are set to ride it again during next week’s post-race official Misano test.

Marc Marquez, whose 15-race unbeaten run was halted by brother Alex in Barcelona, cannot mathematically win the 2025 world championship this weekend.

However, providing he scores at least three points at Misano, Marc will have a title chance next time at Motegi.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

