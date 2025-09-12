Pecco Bagnaia tipped by Marc Marquez to change MotoGP fortunes

Francesco Bagnaia has “enough talent” to reverse his woeful recent MotoGP form, Marc Marquez says.

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Francesco Bagnaia’s struggles in the 2025 MotoGP season reached a new low in Barcelona last weekend (5–7 September) when he qualified 21st, but Marc Marquez has backed the Italian to “jump from that hole”.

The Ducati Lenovo teammates were filmed talking in a car during the Catalan Grand Prix weekend, a conversation published in Ducati’s latest episode of its Inside behind-the-scenes YouTube series. Bagnaia explained the difficulties he’s finding with the Desmosedici GP25, while Marquez offered him some support.

Speaking ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, Marquez explained that it is in his interests for Bagnaia to “come back to his level” because it will be important for Ducati’s MotoGP development.

“We are riders, and always you want to beat your teammate and you want to beat everybody, even if it’s your brother,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

“But you don’t want to see anyone that is suffering like Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] right now.

“I think it will be important for the Ducati project that Pecco comes back step-by-step to his level because it will be better for testing, to develop the bike.

“He has his team, he has his people around him that of course will give very good advice but, in the end, it’s not easy for a rider when you are in a bad moment.

“It’s not easy, but it’s even more difficult when every day you are with journalists [asking] always the same question. Difficult to forget.

“But he has enough talent to jump from that hole.”

Francesco Bagnaia was open about his own appreciation for his chat with Marquez when he spoke to MotoGP.com on Thursday at Misano.

“When you have a rider like Marc [Marquez] speaking with you, you need to take any little details from the conversation because it’s important,” he said.

“It’s true that it’s a very tough period and the difficulties are increasing, considering from Austria to Barcelona, and we just need to be focused on the next ones just to be more competitive.”

Pecco Bagnaia tipped by Marc Marquez to change MotoGP fortunes
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull tease prospect of Daniel Ricciardo F1 paddock return
6m ago
Daniel Ricciardo has announced his retirement from racing
MotoGP
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
15m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
40m ago
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP practice at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
Yamaha targets “extreme conditions” for next MotoGP V4 wildcard
1h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
‘Fundamental’ change spotted at Red Bull since Christian Horner exit
1h ago
Horner and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli faces tougher MotoGP penalties as Stewards’ ultimatum issued
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
Nico Rosberg lets slip ‘one reason’ for Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli tops Misano MotoGP FP1, Yamaha's V4 debut
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK News
MotoAmerica title contender to make 2025 WorldSBK wildcards
3h ago
Bobby Fong. Credit: MotoAmerica/Yamaha.