Augusto Fernandez extends Yamaha MotoGP deal: “Pivotal to 'Plan V'”

Augusto Fernandez will remain Yamaha’s MotoGP test and wild-card rider until 2027 - Cal Crutchlow departs.

Augusto Fernandez, who will give Yamaha’s V4 prototype it’s MotoGP debut at Misano this weekend, has signed a contract extension to remain as the factory’s test and wild-card rider until the end of 2027.

"I'm super happy to continue with Yamaha for two more years,” Fernandez said.

“It's been an incredible journey so far this year. I've been feeling so good since the beginning: with the people, with the test team, with everyone involved in Yamaha.

“With all the projects we have in mind, it is an important time to be part of the Yamaha Factory Racing Test Team, and I feel proud and happy to be here and to continue my work. I will give my best to bring the brand to the top again."

The Spaniard, Moto2 champion in 2022, joined Yamaha this season after spending two seasons in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM.

Although his initial goal was to secure a full-time MotoGP return as soon as possible, the 27-year-old has been at the forefront of development duties for the Inline and V4 machines, plus some wild-card and replacement race appearances.

"We are pleased to confirm that Augusto will continue his collaboration with the Yamaha Factory Racing Test Team,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio.

“Since joining us earlier this year, he has made a remarkable impact, bringing both competitive sharpness and technical insight to our development programme. His synergy with Andrea Dovizioso has proven especially valuable, both during testing sessions and wild-card entries.

"As a recent full-time MotoGP rider, Augusto remains in peak physical and competitive condition, making him an ideal asset for stress-testing our new V4-powered prototype. His feedback is instrumental in evaluating performance indicators and refining our understanding of Yamaha's competitive positioning.

"In addition to his role as Test Rider, Augusto will also serve as a standby replacement rider for both Yamaha Teams if the need arises during the MotoGP season, effectively becoming our 'fifth Factory Rider'.”

While Yamaha is expected to focus fully on the V4 in 2026, Fernandez will also be called upon to develop the new 850cc/Pirelli machine for the following year.

"We are confident that Augusto's continued involvement will be pivotal to the success of our 'Plan V' and the development of the new 850cc machine for 2027: two parallel projects that are some of the most significant technical challenges in Yamaha's racing history,” Pavesio added.

Yamaha thanks Cal Crutchlow

Pavesio also confirmed that Cal Crutchlow, a Yamaha test rider since retiring as a full-time rider at the end of 2020, will not be part of the factory's future development program:

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cal Crutchlow for his work as a Test Rider over the past years. Although he has not been involved in the V4 project, we remain deeply grateful for his longstanding contributions to Yamaha‘s bike development.

"Looking ahead, we're thrilled that both Andrea and Augusto have chosen to continue their journey with us into 2026 and 2027, remaining key figures in the evolution of the V4 project. 

"This weekend's wild-card entry marks an exciting new chapter, one we believe will capture the attention of MotoGP fans."

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

