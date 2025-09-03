Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona: Start times, and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Catalan MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

This is how to watch the 2025 Catalan MotoGP on September 5-7. We’ve also listed the Catalan MotoGP start times below.

Marc Marquez carries a massive 175-point lead ahead of Alex Marquez at the top of the MotoGP standings.

Many MotoGP riders, including the Marquez brothers, are heading back to Spain for this round.

The Aprilia has confirmed itself as a highly competitive package which could ruin Marquez's 14-race win streak.

But Pedro Acosta of KTM joined them on the podium last time out so will want more of the same.

When is the 2025 Catalan MotoGP?

The Catalan MotoGP runs from 5-7 September.

Practice begins on Friday 5 August. Qualifying and the sprint race are on Saturday 6 August. The grand prix is on Sunday 7 August.

How to watch 2025 Catalan MotoGP in UK?

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Catalan MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Catalan MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels packed full of sport, including MotoGP, for this price.

You can watch TNT Sports on your TV, mobile, tablet or console.

Every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you could buy MotoGP Video Pass to watch the live action. This is MotoGP's own official streaming service.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season incluing Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

What are the start times for the 2025 Catalan MotoGP?

Friday September 5
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice

Saturday September 6
9.10am - FP2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday September 7
1pm - Catalan MotoGP

