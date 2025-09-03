Valentino Rossi tests new Dainese safety innovations

Valentino Rossi teamed up with Dainese at Mugello

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi was back on track to test new safety inventions from Dainese.

Valentino Rossi has held an association with the motorcycle equipment brand for almost three decades.

The legend was a part of a track day at Mugello where Dainese’s latest safety innovations were put to the test, before they are intended to become a standard part of every MotoGP’s riders package next season.

“Pushing beyond the limits the safety innovation of tomorrow, in the most extreme conditions, with the most demanding users on the planet,” was how Dainese described their latest tests.

“Dainese Project Apex 2025 put together some of the greatest riders of today to test and develop the protective and performance technology of the future.

“At Mugello, Dainese and AGV riders joined forces with our R&D team to put innovations to the test — the ones that will hit the MotoGP tracks the next season, and will become soon after standard gear for racing and road riders at every level. Enabling everyone’s full potential.

“Towards the protection of the future.”

Rossi added: “Beautiful day on the track at Mugello with guys from Dainese and AGV Helmets.”

Dainese sell their own 'Vale46' suit on their online shop to Rossi's legions of fans.

Rossi's MotoGP team, VR46, have merchandise in partnership with Dainese too.

"The story with Dainese has been going on for over 25 years, when becoming a motorcycle legend for Valentino Rossi was still a dream," the VR46 website explains. 

"All Vale's achievements are accompanied by the red Speed Demon. 

"From this extraordinary experience comes the VR46 by Dainese collection, where cutting-edge technology, safety and comfort meet the unmistakable style of VR46. 

"Leather suits, jackets, pants and gloves dedicated to the most demanding bikers, those who always seek the maximum performance. 

"On the track challenging the kerbs or during a relaxing journey, the VR46 by Dainese collection allows passionate motorcyclists to enjoy every second of riding."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

