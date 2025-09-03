Marc Marquez and Ducati forget racing for one deeply special occasion

Marc Marquez and Ducati used a spare weekend to briefly forget about racing.

Marquez was a high-profile guest at the wedding of a Ducati senior figure.

Mauro Grassilli, the Ducati Lenovo sporting director, was getting married to Violetta.

The wedding was held in their home country, Italy, not far from the Ferrari headquarters.

Marc Marquez

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Grassilli has been the sporting director at Ducati for a year, and has been a part of huge success.

He would have been involved in the acquiring of Marquez from the Gresini satellite team.

That decision, however, cost Ducati Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi.

One look at the MotoGP standings, where Marc Marquez has a 175-point lead at the top, justifies that decision which was controversial at the time.

Grassilli would have also been involved in a major restructure when Pramac opted to leave Ducati, and join Yamaha.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But the pressure and tension of MotoGP was forgotten for one peaceful day in Italy.

Marquez and his partner Gemma were in attendance and documented their day via social media.

After their enjoyable weekend, it’s back to business for Marquez and co in Barcelona.

The Catalan MotoGP is a return to home soil for the Marquez brothers and several of their rivals.

The title is now a foregone conclusion because of Marquez’s huge lead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He has won 14 races in a row - that means seven ‘doubles’ - so the real question this weekend in Barcelona is whether an Aprilia or a KTM can end his streak.