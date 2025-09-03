Tech3 KTM: Barcelona MotoGP “can be an advantage” for Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini left Balaton Park “frustrated” after a season-best qualifying was erased by two opening-lap accidents.

However, Tech3 KTM believe Barcelona could deliver the front-running results hinted at by his pace since Brno.

Team manager Nicolas Goyon feels the Catalan circuit’s notoriously low grip could play to Bastianini’s tyre-saving strengths.

“Barcelona is known for its very low grip, but Enea Bastianini is very good when it comes to managing his tyres in these conditions, so it can be an advantage for him,” Goyon said.

“He left Hungary frustrated, with zero points, after reaching his best 2025 grid position [4th].

“But a huge step forward was made in the last three rounds, and we are now confident that Enea has the potential to place his bike at the front more consistently.

“Nevertheless, Catalunya’s track is different from the last few circuits, so it will be interesting for the Italian to understand his level on this type of layout.”

Bastianini finished runner-up in last year’s Barcelona MotoGP Sprint finale during his last Ducati appearance, then seventh in the grand prix.

“I am very keen on Barcelona race weekend because we have left Hungary with more hunger for better results after our two crashes in the opening lap of both Sprint and main race,” Bastianini said.

“Balaton was really positive anyway in terms of performance, our pace was competitive and we could get our best qualifying result of the season.

“So, we are looking forward to reaching Catalunya and seeing what we will be able to do on this track with our bike.

“It is an interesting layout, with a lot of flow, strong hard-braking points but also many acceleration areas. I am confident that we can keep building from the last rounds, all very positive for us."

With only three finishes in the last six races, Bastianini sits 15th in the world championship heading into Barcelona.

Meanwhile, injured team-mate Maverick Vinales will attempt another return to action this weekend.