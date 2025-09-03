Michelin: Revised tyre allocation for Barcelona MotoGP

While most of Michelin’s Barcelona MotoGP tyre allocation will be the same as the 2024 event, there will be one key change for this weekend.

As in Austria and Hungary, the new hard front option will be available.

Featuring a more rigid and robust casing, it is designed to deliver extra support under braking and improved stability, while retaining the grip levels of a medium.

So far, the only rider to race the new hard has been Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins at the Red Bull Ring.

“The Catalan Grand Prix is always a particular challenge,” said Piero Taramasso, Manager of Michelin’s two-wheel competition programme.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The circuit is very complete, with fast straights, slow and fast corners, elevation changes and even banking. But its defining feature is the grip: it is very low, and rear-wheel spin is very pronounced.

“If the rear tyres spin too much, their surface temperature rises, which further reduces grip and accelerates wear. That is what makes this race so difficult for the teams to interpret.”

This year’s later race date is expected to bring higher track temperatures than in 2024, when MotoGP also returned in November for a rescheduled season finale.

“In [May] 2024, our tyres performed perfectly and the teams found good settings,” said Taramasso.

“This year, we are returning in September and we can expect higher temperatures than in May, which will be an additional variable to manage.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This contrasts sharply with Balaton Park, where grip levels are high. The teams will therefore have to work extensively on bike set-up, electronics and power management to adapt to these conditions.

“The 2025 allocation, with a new hard front, seems even better suited to the demands of the circuit, and we are confident it will allow riders to show their full potential, even though grip management and wheel spin will remain critical throughout the weekend.”