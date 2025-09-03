Michelin: Revised tyre allocation for Barcelona MotoGP

Michelin expects higher September temperatures at Barcelona MotoGP, with riders offered a revised hard front tyre option.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

While most of Michelin’s Barcelona MotoGP tyre allocation will be the same as the 2024 event, there will be one key change for this weekend.

As in Austria and Hungary, the new hard front option will be available.

Featuring a more rigid and robust casing, it is designed to deliver extra support under braking and improved stability, while retaining the grip levels of a medium.

So far, the only rider to race the new hard has been Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins at the Red Bull Ring.

“The Catalan Grand Prix is always a particular challenge,” said Piero Taramasso, Manager of Michelin’s two-wheel competition programme.

“The circuit is very complete, with fast straights, slow and fast corners, elevation changes and even banking. But its defining feature is the grip: it is very low, and rear-wheel spin is very pronounced.

“If the rear tyres spin too much, their surface temperature rises, which further reduces grip and accelerates wear. That is what makes this race so difficult for the teams to interpret.”

This year’s later race date is expected to bring higher track temperatures than in 2024, when MotoGP also returned in November for a rescheduled season finale.

“In [May] 2024, our tyres performed perfectly and the teams found good settings,” said Taramasso.

“This year, we are returning in September and we can expect higher temperatures than in May, which will be an additional variable to manage.

“This contrasts sharply with Balaton Park, where grip levels are high. The teams will therefore have to work extensively on bike set-up, electronics and power management to adapt to these conditions.

“The 2025 allocation, with a new hard front, seems even better suited to the demands of the circuit, and we are confident it will allow riders to show their full potential, even though grip management and wheel spin will remain critical throughout the weekend.”

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Revealed: Sergio Perez’s huge salary at Cadillac F1
35m ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Jack Miller "ready to roll up sleeves" at Barcelona MotoGP: “I’ve had some proper scraps here”
57m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff has ‘100% belief’ in Kimi Antonelli despite horror Dutch GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “We’ll continue on this path” after “huge change” in Hungary
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Where does Yuki Tsunoda stand? The hints at Red Bull’s F1 2026 plans
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda's F1 future remains unclear

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “This isn't one of my best tracks...” | Ducati title chance
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Carlos Sainz fury puts stewards' "randomness" under intense glare
2h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
VR46 duo chasing Acosta into Barcelona MotoGP
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “next year it has to work” with Ferrari
2h ago
Hamilton crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Ferrari reveals retro Niki Lauda tribute livery for Italian GP
3h ago
The special livery Ferrari will run at Monza