Marc Marquez points to rival manufacturer that is “getting closer and closer”

Marc Marquez has identified the manufacturer that he expects to pose the biggest challenge to his win streak.

The factory Ducati rider has sensationally won seven ‘doubles’ in a row, a total of 14 grands prix and sprint races consecutively.

He holds a breathtaking 175-point lead ahead of Alex Marquez, his nearest challenger, in the MotoGP standings.

Before this weekend’s Catalonia MotoGP, it is already ‘when’ not ‘if’ Marquez wins his ninth world title.

But he might have competition at Barcelona from a manufacturer who has proven their competitiveness.

“At the moment, it looks like Aprilia is getting closer and closer,” Marquez told TNT Sports after the Hungarian MotoGP.

Jorge Martin finished fourth, it means Aprilia [are improving].

“They did amazing results, they had an amazing weekend, at a circuit where normally their strong point is not the stop-and-go.

Marco Bezzecchi rode in a very good way. Most importantly, they are riding well and improving, but our bike is working well and we keep improving.”

Bezzecchi’s high point of an impressive season was winning the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

He has been on the podium in four of the most recent five Sunday races.

Teammate Martin has spent most of this year on the shelf due to injury but delivered a welcome reminder of his talent by roaring from 16th to fourth in the Hungarian MotoGP.

That was the first Sunday that Aprilia had two competitive factory riders near the front, which they hope to do again in Barcelona to disrupt Marquez.

