The Honda MotoGP bike strength that “is also a little bit our weakness”

Luca Marini talks strength of 2025 Honda

Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Factory Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini says the 2025 RC213V’s strength lies in its user-friendliness, but this is also cause of a weakness in the bike.

After several difficult seasons struggling to break out of the lower half of the MotoGP field, Honda is enjoying a much stronger 2025.

Its two-year victory drought was ended by LCR’s Johann Zarco at the French Grand Prix, with the 35-year-old adding a dry rostrum at the British Grand Prix to his credit a few weeks later.

After 14 rounds, Honda is just 40 points down on Aprilia in the battle for runner-up spot in the constructors’ standings.

Across its stable, Honda has celebrated strong results this year, with Luca Marini fourth and fifth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking in an new video posted on the official MotoGP website, Marini has pointed out where the strength of the current bike is - but how this also contributes to a weakness.

“I think the strongest point, in some way, is how nice it is to ride the bike,” he said.

“It’s super easy. And especially if you check many times in FP1, at the beginning we are always in the front.

“But when you need to go over that peak performance [where] you need to find that last two, three tenths, then it starts to become super difficult.

“And I think this is also a little bit our weakness.”

One of the key reasons for Honda’s form turnaround has been the addition of Romano Albesiano - formerly of Aprilia - as technical director.

On how this has impacted Honda, Marini said: “Romano is getting involved every time more with the Japanese.

“They have a very good relationship and I think this will help all the process to be just a little bit faster, because with a better connection between every part of development, it will be much easier to improve the bike.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Pirelli tyre to make second appearance at French WorldSBK
4h ago
Pirelli sign at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve doubles down on Kimi Antonelli criticism: “A very amateur move”
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Oscar Piastri joins exclusive F1 club after first career ‘grand slam’ at Dutch GP
4h ago
Oscar Piastri
RR News
John McGuinness set for 30th anniversary celebration at 2026 Classic TT
4h ago
John McGuinness
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea’s beginning of the end: “It’s race week and so strange”
5h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista Ducati WorldSBK engineer set for 2026 move
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The Honda MotoGP bike strength that “is also a little bit our weakness”
5h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals Lewis Hamilton confidence boost despite Dutch GP F1 DNF
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
Andrew Irwin would “love to win a race again” at Donington BSB
6h ago
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to attempt riding at Catalan MotoGP despite injury
7h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Austrian MotoGP