2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'38.979s 16/18 354k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.095s 19/20 350k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.219s 4/19 352k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.389s 12/14 347k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.405s 5/19 347k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.440s 15/18 348k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.515s 18/21 354k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.524s 19/20 345k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.573s 17/18 350k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.626s 14/17 351k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.765s 14/16 348k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.792s 13/17 348k 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.909s 18/19 347k 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.941s 15/21 343k 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.947s 8/19 346k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.976s 16/19 347k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.007s 5/18 352k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.060s 6/19 346k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.180s 6/20 348k 20 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.244s 4/15 351k 21 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.371s 5/20 346k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.472s 16/17 347k 23 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.556s 12/19 351k 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.011s 4/17 345k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

A fresh set of tyres helped Pedro Acosta and Johann Zarco get the better of Marc Marquez at the end of opening practice for the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

Marquez was fastest for most of the session, finishing 0.219s from the top on old soft front and medium rear rubber.

While Marquez is seeking to put one hand on the title by extending his 14-race win streak this weekend, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is hoping for confirmation of a big set-up change in Balaton Park.

But the Italian was ahead of only Somkiat Chantra this morning, 1.5s behind Acosta.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring and was an impressive fourth, on new rubber, this morning.

Alex Marquez joined his brother in staying on used tyres, while Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaro benefited from a late tyre change.

Vinales' Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini was the third rider in the top ten to remain on old rubber.

Newly confirmed 2026 Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller was the first faller of the weekend, at the end of the back straight, before rising to eleventh.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.