2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'38.979s
|16/18
|354k
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.095s
|19/20
|350k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.219s
|4/19
|352k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.389s
|12/14
|347k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.405s
|5/19
|347k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.440s
|15/18
|348k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.515s
|18/21
|354k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.524s
|19/20
|345k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.573s
|17/18
|350k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.626s
|14/17
|351k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.765s
|14/16
|348k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.792s
|13/17
|348k
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.909s
|18/19
|347k
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.941s
|15/21
|343k
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.947s
|8/19
|346k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.976s
|16/19
|347k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.007s
|5/18
|352k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.060s
|6/19
|346k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.180s
|6/20
|348k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.244s
|4/15
|351k
|21
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.371s
|5/20
|346k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.472s
|16/17
|347k
|23
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.556s
|12/19
|351k
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.011s
|4/17
|345k
* Rookie
Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)
A fresh set of tyres helped Pedro Acosta and Johann Zarco get the better of Marc Marquez at the end of opening practice for the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.
Marquez was fastest for most of the session, finishing 0.219s from the top on old soft front and medium rear rubber.
While Marquez is seeking to put one hand on the title by extending his 14-race win streak this weekend, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is hoping for confirmation of a big set-up change in Balaton Park.
But the Italian was ahead of only Somkiat Chantra this morning, 1.5s behind Acosta.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring and was an impressive fourth, on new rubber, this morning.
Alex Marquez joined his brother in staying on used tyres, while Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaro benefited from a late tyre change.
Vinales' Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini was the third rider in the top ten to remain on old rubber.
Newly confirmed 2026 Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller was the first faller of the weekend, at the end of the back straight, before rising to eleventh.
LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.
HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.
Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.
Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.