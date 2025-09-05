2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'38.979s16/18354k
2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.095s19/20350k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.219s4/19352k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.389s12/14347k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.405s5/19347k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.440s15/18348k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.515s18/21354k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.524s19/20345k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.573s17/18350k
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.626s14/17351k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.765s14/16348k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.792s13/17348k
13Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.909s18/19347k
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.941s15/21343k
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.947s8/19346k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.976s16/19347k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.007s5/18352k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.060s6/19346k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.180s6/20348k
20Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.244s4/15351k
21Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.371s5/20346k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.472s16/17347k
23Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.556s12/19351k
24Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.011s4/17345k

* Rookie

Official Barcelona MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 38.190s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 39.664s (2024)

A fresh set of tyres helped Pedro Acosta and Johann Zarco get the better of Marc Marquez at the end of opening practice for the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona.

Marquez was fastest for most of the session, finishing 0.219s from the top on old soft front and medium rear rubber.

While Marquez is seeking to put one hand on the title by extending his 14-race win streak this weekend, team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is hoping for confirmation of a big set-up change in Balaton Park.

But the Italian was ahead of only Somkiat Chantra this morning, 1.5s behind Acosta.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales is attempting a second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring and was an impressive fourth, on new rubber, this morning.

Alex Marquez joined his brother in staying on used tyres, while Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaro benefited from a late tyre change.

Vinales' Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini was the third rider in the top ten to remain on old rubber.

Newly confirmed 2026 Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller was the first faller of the weekend, at the end of the back straight, before rising to eleventh.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, is also making a return to action this weekend.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro - who had to withdraw from a planned Balaton Park appearance at LCR due to a back injury in a cycling accident – has a wild-card entry for his home event.

Espargaro won the 2023 Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia and took a Sprint victory last season.

Aprilia is fielding its test rider Lorenzo Savadori on a fifth RS-GP this weekend.

In this article

2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Jos Verstappen hits back at Sergio Perez’s father after latest claim: “What an idiot he is”
19m ago
Jos Verstappen
MotoGP News
VR46 "very clear” with Franco Morbidelli over Pedro Acosta 2026 MotoGP talks
41m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: Friday practice updates LIVE!
53m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner on Tech3 MotoGP takeover: ‘Dorna told us to not f**k it up’
57m ago
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lance Stroll responds to claims his father rejected his F1 retirement request
1h ago
Lance Stroll

More News

WSBK News
Xavi Vierge had WorldSBK 2026 “clause with Honda, but this is already gone”
1h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell claims photos ‘clearly show’ Charles Leclerc passed him off-track
1h ago
Russell and Leclerc had a controversial duel in the Dutch GP
MotoGP News
Official: Guenther Steiner acquires Tech3 MotoGP team
1h ago
Herve Poncharal and Guenther Steiner
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Pedro Acosta leads Johann Zarco in FP1
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Catalan MotoGP