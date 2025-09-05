After missing out on the Pramac Yamaha seat, Manuel Gonzalez is on course to become the first rider in a decade to win the Moto2 title and not step up to MotoGP.

Despite Gonzalez also impressing during an impromptu MotoGP debut for Trackhouse at the Aragon test, rival Diogo Moreira looks like being the only 2026 Moto2 graduate, with the young Brazilian tipped to join LCR Honda.

Following Jack Miller’s Pramac extension, Gonzalez, currently 25 points clear of Aron Canet and 31 ahead of Moreira in Moto2, confirmed a new deal at IntactGP.

Marc Marquez: “Maybe better for him”

Asked if the number of Spanish riders already in MotoGP makes it harder for others like Gonzalez to progress, championship leader Marc Marquez said:

“It’s true that with the Spanish passport it’s a bit more difficult to be in MotoGP. But if you are an extra talented rider, you can jump straight away.

“That doesn’t mean that Manu is not a talented rider.

“But the fact that most of the good contracts are closed for next year makes everything even more difficult.

“So he will have a new chance for 2027. And even maybe it’s better for him because we will jump [straight] to Pirelli.”

Compatriot Pedro Acosta also feels that spending 2026 learning Michelin tyres, ride-height devices and 1000cc engines - all of which will be gone from MotoGP in 2027 - means Gonzalez is better off staying for another season.

“I think this will be only a small ‘rock’ in his career,” said Acosta, who reached MotoGP after winning two titles in just three seasons in the junior classes.

“At the end we see how fast Manu can be in Moto2. And at the end I think this will only make him better.

“To have slightly more experience in a lower category, make more laps, knowing already tracks on a slower bike - like Brazil next year - could help because it’s not easy at all on a MotoGP bike.

"I think this can make him better.”

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin added: “If you have the extra talent, you will arrive no matter what flag [nationality]. But there are some times where it’s a bit more difficult.”

Johann Zarco was the last Moto2 champion not to move directly to MotoGP, defending his title in 2016 before stepping up with Tech3 Yamaha in 2017.

Year Moto2 Champion - Following Year

2010 Toni Elias - MotoGP with LCR Honda (2011)

2011 Stefan Bradl - MotoGP with LCR Honda (2012)

2012 Marc Marquez - MotoGP with Repsol Honda (2013)

2013 Pol Espargaro - MotoGP with Tech3 Yamaha (2014)

2014 Tito Rabat - Stayed in Moto2 (2015) → MotoGP in 2016

2015 Johann Zarco - Stayed in Moto2 (2016) → MotoGP in 2017

2016 Johann Zarco - MotoGP with Tech3 Yamaha (2017)

2017 Franco Morbidelli - MotoGP with Marc VDS Honda (2018)

2018 Francesco Bagnaia - MotoGP with Pramac Ducati (2019)

2019 Alex Marquez - MotoGP with Repsol Honda (2020)

2020 Enea Bastianini - MotoGP with Avintia Ducati (2021)

2021 Remy Gardner - MotoGP with Tech3 KTM (2022)

2022 Augusto Fernandez - MotoGP with GASGAS Tech3 (2023)

2023 Pedro Acosta - MotoGP with GASGAS Tech3 (2024)

2024 Ai Ogura - MotoGP with Trackhouse (2025)