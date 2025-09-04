Manuel Gonzalez makes 2026 decision after MotoGP doors close

Manuel Gonzalez has re-signed with the IntactGP Moto2 team for the 2026 season.

Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Current Moto2 championship leader Manuel Gonzalez has been confirmed to be staying at the IntactGP Moto2 team in 2026.

Gonzalez joined the German outfit for the 2025 Moto2 season after spending two seasons at Gresini.

Four times a race winner in 2025, the Spaniard carries a 25-point lead over Aron Canet into this weekend’s (5–7 September) Catalan Grand Prix, the 15th round of the season, as well as a new one-year extension with IntactGP.

“This year has been amazing so far, fighting for wins and podiums, leading the championship,” Gonzalez said.

“I’m super excited to continue working with this team. It has been a really good journey and we will keep pushing our 100 per cent one more year.”

Gonzalez had been linked with a move to MotoGP earlier in the year after testing the Trackhouse Aprilia at the post-race test in Aragon.

The rumours died down in the middle of the first part of the season, but after Diogo Moreira reportedly chose Honda for his 2026 step-up to the premier class of grand prix racing, Gonzalez became linked with the Pramac Yamaha team to partner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

However, Pramac and Yamaha have instead decided to stick with Jack Miller for 2026, leaving Gonzalez with no options to move to MotoGP.

Gonzalez’ announcement comes after the aforementioned Canet was confirmed as a Marc VDS rider for the 2026 Moto2 season during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in August.

Should Gonzalez win this year’s Moto2 title, he will become the first rider since Johann Zarco in 2016 to launch a title defence campaign in the intermediate grand prix category.

In this article

Manuel Gonzalez makes 2026 decision after MotoGP doors close
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
19m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”
24m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
52m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
“Tough” Barcelona winter test has Jorge Martin wary of Catalan MotoGP predictions
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
‘A problem with the kids’ - Fernando Alonso shoots down shorter F1 races idea
1h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project
1h ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
1h ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Williams trying to change outcome of Carlos Sainz’s “poor” Dutch GP penalty
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “shocked” by penalty, reveals Dutch GP crash cause
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’
2h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP