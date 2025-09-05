2025 Catalan Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15) which saw a late lap from Aron Canet finish the day on top in Barcelona.
Aron Canet pulled on track, set the best time, and returned to the pits to finish Friday fastest, leading the lightweight class into Q2 on the opening day of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship.
The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had been languishing down in 27th after his first run, before the Spaniard lit up the times with a best of 1m 42.168s heading into the final three minutes of the session, before returning to the pits.
That lap displaced Daniel Holgado, the rookie having also lead the way in FP1, and only 0.051 slower on his best lap earlier in the session for Aspar.
Jake Dixon also made late progress to finish the day third, the top Boscoscuro rider behind the Kalex duo for Elf Marc VDS.
- 2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
- 2025 Catalan MotoGP: Pedro Acosta leads Johann Zarco in FP1
Daniel Munoz made the most of his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo, impressing with the fourth best time, that lap had seen him move from seventh to second with seven minutes remaining, holding well, having only dropped two positions at the chequered flag.
Diogo Moreira spent much of the session on settings and race pace, as he had in the morning, but left it late to guarantee a Q2 slot. With just five minutes remaining the Italtrans rider was still 26th, quickly salvaging his session with a move to eleventh, improving again on his next lap.
That shuffled back Collin Veijer. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie rider could not reply as his late fall saw hi, stuck in the gravel, leading to a prolonged yellow flag, which cancelled a string of late flying laps for his rivals.
Ivan Ortola was seventh quickest for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI, just quicker than Joe Roberts, who made huge gains on his morning placement of 24th and huge gains in the session, following David Alonso around as a marker on his best lap, taking the American Racing bike to eighth.
Izan Guevara was the best of the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team riders in ninth, with championship leader Manuel Gonzalez having a solid session in tenth, with the Dynavolt rider never looking likely to miss out on the top 14, but also never finding the tenths to top it.
|2025 Catalan Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|1m 42.168s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.051s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.109s
|4
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.152s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.159s
|6
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.163s
|7
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.200s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.207s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.209s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.212s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.226s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.249s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.265s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.297s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.376s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.499s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|0.567s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.632s
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.635s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.698s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.819s
|22
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.844s
|23
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.852s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.008s
|25
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|FAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+1.016s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.027s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.163s
|28
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.210s
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.345s
Senna Agius was the best of the riders returning from injury, just behind his teammate in eleventh (Mario Aji was 26th on his return).
A ragged Alonso Lopez wrangled his SpeedRS bike up to twelfth.
Barry Baltus made the cut in 13th on the second Fantic bike, ahead of Filip Salac, who benefited less fro his time on track with teammate Dixon, but did enough to move straight to Q2.
Roberts’ lap dropped Tony Arbolino down to a Q1 visit, the Italian was just o.376s off the lead time in an incredibly close session.
There will be plenty of riders capable of a good qualifying looking to progress with Albert Arenas finishing Practice 16th, Marcos Ramirez 17th, Celestino Vietti 20th and Hungary race winner David Alonso 23rd after the opening day.
FP1 had seen rookie Holgado lead the way, with Baltus and Gonzalez completing the top three, thanks to a late push from the latter. That didn’t happen for Moreira, who was down in 17th after the first session, with Hungary race winner Alonso also off the pace in a slightly better 14th as his teammate finished top.
There was only one fall, with Jorge Navarro sliding into the gravel early on the session.
Munoz continues to sit in for Deniz Oncu.
There is an additional rider on the grid for the Catalan round, with Eric Fernandez (25th) making a wildcard return with FAU55 Racing, the team run by Hector Faubel.
|2025 Catalan Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)
|1m 42.306s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.147s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.167s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.194s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.195s
|6
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.283s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.286s
|8
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.287s
|9
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.310s
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.378s
|11
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.384s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.423s
|13
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.479s
|14
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.528s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.590s
|16
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.698s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.863s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.948s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.025s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.172s
|21
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.178s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.221s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.349s
|24
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.520s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.796s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.856s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.278s
|28
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|FAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+2.410s
|29
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.591s