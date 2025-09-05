2025 Catalan Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15) which saw a late lap from Aron Canet finish the day on top in Barcelona.

Aron Canet, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Aron Canet pulled on track, set the best time, and returned to the pits to finish Friday fastest, leading the lightweight class into Q2 on the opening day of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship.

The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had been languishing down in 27th after his first run, before the Spaniard lit up the times with a best of 1m 42.168s heading into the final three minutes of the session, before returning to the pits.

That lap displaced Daniel Holgado, the rookie having also lead the way in FP1, and only 0.051 slower on his best lap earlier in the session for Aspar.

Jake Dixon also made late progress to finish the day third, the top Boscoscuro rider behind the Kalex duo for Elf Marc VDS.
 

 

Daniel Munoz made the most of his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo, impressing with the fourth best time, that lap had seen him move from seventh to second with seven minutes remaining, holding well, having only dropped two positions at the chequered flag.

Diogo Moreira spent much of the session on settings and race pace, as he had in the morning, but left it late to guarantee a Q2 slot. With just five minutes remaining the Italtrans rider was still 26th, quickly salvaging his session with a move to eleventh, improving again on his next lap.

That shuffled back Collin Veijer. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie rider could not reply as his late fall saw hi, stuck in the gravel, leading to a prolonged yellow flag, which cancelled a string of late flying laps for his rivals.

Ivan Ortola was seventh quickest for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI, just quicker than Joe Roberts, who made huge gains on his morning placement of 24th and huge gains in the session, following David Alonso around as a marker on his best lap, taking the American Racing bike to eighth.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team riders in ninth, with championship leader Manuel Gonzalez having a solid session in tenth, with the Dynavolt rider never looking likely to miss out on the top 14, but also never finding the tenths to top it.


 

2025 Catalan  Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)1m 42.168s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.051s
3Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.109s
4Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.152s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.159s
6Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.163s
7Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.200s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.207s
9Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.209s
10Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.212s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.226s
12Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.249s
13Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.265s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.297s
15Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.376s
16Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.499s
17Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)0.567s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.632s
19Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.635s
20Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.698s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.819s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.844s
23David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.852s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.008s
25Eric FernandezSPAFAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.016s
26Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.027s
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.163s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.210s
29Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.345s

Senna Agius was the best of the riders returning from injury, just behind his teammate in eleventh (Mario Aji was 26th on his return).

A ragged Alonso Lopez wrangled his SpeedRS bike up to twelfth.

Barry Baltus made the cut in 13th on the second Fantic bike, ahead of Filip Salac, who benefited less fro his time on track with teammate Dixon, but did enough to move straight to Q2.

Roberts’ lap dropped Tony Arbolino down to a Q1 visit, the Italian was just o.376s off the lead time in an incredibly close session.

There will be plenty of riders capable of a good qualifying looking to progress with Albert Arenas finishing Practice 16th, Marcos Ramirez 17th, Celestino Vietti 20th and Hungary race winner David Alonso 23rd after the opening day.


FP1 had seen rookie Holgado lead the way, with Baltus and Gonzalez completing the top three, thanks to a late push from the latter. That didn’t happen for Moreira, who was down in 17th after the first session, with Hungary race winner Alonso also off the pace in a slightly better 14th as his teammate finished top.

There was only one fall, with Jorge Navarro sliding into the gravel early on the session.

Munoz continues to sit in for Deniz Oncu.

There is an additional rider on the grid for the Catalan round, with Eric Fernandez (25th) making a wildcard return with FAU55 Racing, the team run by Hector Faubel.
 

 

 

2025 Catalan  Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 42.306s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.147s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.167s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.194s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.195s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.283s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.286s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.287s
9Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.310s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.378s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.384s
12Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.423s
13Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.479s
14David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.528s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.590s
16Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.698s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.863s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.948s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.025s
20Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.172s
21Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.178s
22Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.221s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.349s
24Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.520s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.796s
26Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.856s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.278s
28Eric FernandezSPAFAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)+2.410s
29Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.591s

