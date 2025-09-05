2025 Catalan Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Aron Canet pulled on track, set the best time, and returned to the pits to finish Friday fastest, leading the lightweight class into Q2 on the opening day of the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, round fifteen of the championship.

The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had been languishing down in 27th after his first run, before the Spaniard lit up the times with a best of 1m 42.168s heading into the final three minutes of the session, before returning to the pits.

That lap displaced Daniel Holgado, the rookie having also lead the way in FP1, and only 0.051 slower on his best lap earlier in the session for Aspar.

Jake Dixon also made late progress to finish the day third, the top Boscoscuro rider behind the Kalex duo for Elf Marc VDS.



Daniel Munoz made the most of his replacement rider at Red Bull KTM Ajo, impressing with the fourth best time, that lap had seen him move from seventh to second with seven minutes remaining, holding well, having only dropped two positions at the chequered flag.

Diogo Moreira spent much of the session on settings and race pace, as he had in the morning, but left it late to guarantee a Q2 slot. With just five minutes remaining the Italtrans rider was still 26th, quickly salvaging his session with a move to eleventh, improving again on his next lap.

That shuffled back Collin Veijer. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie rider could not reply as his late fall saw hi, stuck in the gravel, leading to a prolonged yellow flag, which cancelled a string of late flying laps for his rivals.

Ivan Ortola was seventh quickest for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI, just quicker than Joe Roberts, who made huge gains on his morning placement of 24th and huge gains in the session, following David Alonso around as a marker on his best lap, taking the American Racing bike to eighth.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha team riders in ninth, with championship leader Manuel Gonzalez having a solid session in tenth, with the Dynavolt rider never looking likely to miss out on the top 14, but also never finding the tenths to top it.

2025 Catalan Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) 1m 42.168s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.051s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.109s 4 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.152s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.159s 6 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.163s 7 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.200s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.207s 9 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.209s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.212s 11 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.226s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.249s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.265s 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.297s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.376s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.499s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 0.567s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.632s 19 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.635s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.698s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.819s 22 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.844s 23 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.852s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.008s 25 Eric Fernandez SPA FAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.016s 26 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.027s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.163s 28 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.210s 29 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.345s

Senna Agius was the best of the riders returning from injury, just behind his teammate in eleventh (Mario Aji was 26th on his return).

A ragged Alonso Lopez wrangled his SpeedRS bike up to twelfth.

Barry Baltus made the cut in 13th on the second Fantic bike, ahead of Filip Salac, who benefited less fro his time on track with teammate Dixon, but did enough to move straight to Q2.

Roberts’ lap dropped Tony Arbolino down to a Q1 visit, the Italian was just o.376s off the lead time in an incredibly close session.

There will be plenty of riders capable of a good qualifying looking to progress with Albert Arenas finishing Practice 16th, Marcos Ramirez 17th, Celestino Vietti 20th and Hungary race winner David Alonso 23rd after the opening day.



FP1 had seen rookie Holgado lead the way, with Baltus and Gonzalez completing the top three, thanks to a late push from the latter. That didn’t happen for Moreira, who was down in 17th after the first session, with Hungary race winner Alonso also off the pace in a slightly better 14th as his teammate finished top.

There was only one fall, with Jorge Navarro sliding into the gravel early on the session.

Munoz continues to sit in for Deniz Oncu.

There is an additional rider on the grid for the Catalan round, with Eric Fernandez (25th) making a wildcard return with FAU55 Racing, the team run by Hector Faubel.

