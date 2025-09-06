2025 Catalan Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix (Round 15)where rookie Daniel Holgado claimed his first pole in the class.

Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Catalan GP, Pole Position
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Catalan GP, Pole Position
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for Moto2 ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, saw Daniel Holgado continue his rapid start to the weekend, with a new lap record taking him to pole position ahead of round fifteen.

Kalex rider Holgado had topped both FP1 and FP2 and was only second to a one lap effort by Canet in the session which decided the qualifying sessions. Q2 saw him immediately fast and under Sergio Garcia’s old lap record on his first flying lap, before Jake Dixon took over at the top.

The CFMoto Impulse Aspar rider immediately fought back, setting a new record benchmark of 1m 41.549s. Though the lap was not bettered the #27 was consistently close to his best with every effort, standing him in good stead for the race on Sunday.

Dixon’s lap was his best ever run around the Catalan track, just 0.080s slower as the Brit looked rejuvenated after some personnel changes at Elf Marc VDS and alterations to his Boscoscuro in the morning session improved his competitive run.

Another rookie completes the front row, with Collin Veijer leaping from 14th to third on his final lap, as the chequered flag flew. The rider from the Netherlands continued to step up in the absence of the team’s lead rider, Deniz Oncu, for a best start since joining the class.

Albert Arenas had needed a trip through Q1 and kept his forward momentum to continue to improve, in fifteenth he crossed the line just ahead of Veijer, initially in third before being shuffled back a place for fourth.

Barry Baltus had been third for much of the session, but was shuffled back by the late laps to fifth the best of the Fantic bikes in the session.

Daniel Munoz contained to impress as replacement to Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo. A crash in the morning FP2 session did nothing to deter the replacement rider, who pushed up from fourteenth to fourth with a suoerb late solo lap, but with two minutes remaining, their was enough time to drop to a still impressive sixth.

Filip Salac was a solid seventh on the second Marc VDS entry, ahead of Senna Agius who was the top Dynavolt bike on his return from injury in eighth.

Aron Canet put in the fastest lap on Friday, to lead the way into qualifying, but the same one lap dash eluded him in qualifying, still the best of the title hopefuls on the grid in ninth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

Ayumu Sasaki locked in behind Holgado for a top ten start after moving up from Q1 for the RW  Idrofoglia Racing team.

2025 Catalan  Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    ImpulseAspar Team (Kalex)1m 41.549s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.080s
3Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.189s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.212s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.251s
6Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.258s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.288s
8Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.316s
9Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.322s
10Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.325s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.475s
12Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.477s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.482s
14Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.523s
15Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.661s
16David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.709s
17Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.793s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.820s
Q1
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 42.167s
20Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 42.203s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 42.241s
22Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 42.263s
23Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 42.267s
24Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 42.375s
25Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 42.461s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 42.608s
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 42.663s
28Eric FernandezSPAFAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 42.809s
29Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)No Time

Alonso Lopez was the best of the SpeedRS Boscoscuro riders in twelfth, but both he and teammate Celestino Vietti (15th) fell while on the limit in the session.

Manuel Gonzalez spent the opening minutes looking to avoid giving a tow, but then never really got going, and was one of the first riders to take the chequered flag, missing out on a last flying lap, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider will start from twelfth on Sunday.

Rival Diogo Moreira is one place further back in 13th, the Italtrans rider was last until his final lap.

After also needing a Q1 trip Hungary race winner David Alonso was 16th in Q2 on the second Aspar as his teammate this time lead the way.


Q1 - Alonso leads the way to the second session.

Alonso had lead the way out of Q1, with Arenas , Vietti and Sasaki joining him in moving to the second session.

Sasaki’s late lap moved Alex Escrig out of contention, the Forward rider the highest qualifying for their team in fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid, with Jorge Navarro without a time after an early crash.

Zonta van den Goorbergh also briefly held a progression slot before finishing seventh, behind Marcos Ramirez for American Racing in sixth (20th on the grid).

Mario Aji will line up 22nd on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Tony Arbolino once again struggled, finishing off the pace in tenth (24th).

There is an extra rider on the grid for the Catalan round, with Eric Fernandez (28th) making a wildcard return with FAU55 Racing, the team run by Hector Faubel.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
“Problems” at both ends for Nicolo Bulega at French WorldSBK: “We have to improve”
5m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lando Norris expects “big challenge” to beat Max Verstappen at Italian GP
14m ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying
23m ago
Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle
28m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bemused by French WorldSBK Race 1 crash: “I’m not sure what happened”
29m ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)
40m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
MotoGP Feature
Pace analysis reveals extent of Pecco Bagnaia’s Catalan MotoGP sprint shocker
41m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton buoyed by progress, ‘can’t find the words’ for Tifosi at Monza
45m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
George Russell explains unusual Q3 tyre request that left him annoyed
46m ago
Russell wanted to run medium tyres in Q3
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna ‘not throwing in the towel’ on Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP misery
53m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP