2025 Catalan  Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for Moto2 ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, saw Daniel Holgado continue his rapid start to the weekend, with a new lap record taking him to pole position ahead of round fifteen.

Kalex rider Holgado had topped both FP1 and FP2 and was only second to a one lap effort by Canet in the session which decided the qualifying sessions. Q2 saw him immediately fast and under Sergio Garcia’s old lap record on his first flying lap, before Jake Dixon took over at the top.

The CFMoto Impulse Aspar rider immediately fought back, setting a new record benchmark of 1m 41.549s. Though the lap was not bettered the #27 was consistently close to his best with every effort, standing him in good stead for the race on Sunday.

Dixon’s lap was his best ever run around the Catalan track, just 0.080s slower as the Brit looked rejuvenated after some personnel changes at Elf Marc VDS and alterations to his Boscoscuro in the morning session improved his competitive run.

Another rookie completes the front row, with Collin Veijer leaping from 14th to third on his final lap, as the chequered flag flew. The rider from the Netherlands continued to step up in the absence of the team’s lead rider, Deniz Oncu, for a best start since joining the class.

Albert Arenas had needed a trip through Q1 and kept his forward momentum to continue to improve, in fifteenth he crossed the line just ahead of Veijer, initially in third before being shuffled back a place for fourth.

Barry Baltus had been third for much of the session, but was shuffled back by the late laps to fifth the best of the Fantic bikes in the session.

Daniel Munoz contained to impress as replacement to Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo. A crash in the morning FP2 session did nothing to deter the replacement rider, who pushed up from fourteenth to fourth with a suoerb late solo lap, but with two minutes remaining, their was enough time to drop to a still impressive sixth.

Filip Salac was a solid seventh on the second Marc VDS entry, ahead of Senna Agius who was the top Dynavolt bike on his return from injury in eighth.

Aron Canet put in the fastest lap on Friday, to lead the way into qualifying, but the same one lap dash eluded him in qualifying, still the best of the title hopefuls on the grid in ninth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

Ayumu Sasaki locked in behind Holgado for a top ten start after moving up from Q1 for the RW Idrofoglia Racing team.

2025 Catalan Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO ImpulseAspar Team (Kalex) 1m 41.549s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.080s 3 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.189s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.212s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.251s 6 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.258s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.288s 8 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.316s 9 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.322s 10 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.325s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.475s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.477s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.482s 14 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.523s 15 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.661s 16 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.709s 17 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.793s 18 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.820s Q1 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 42.167s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.203s 21 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.241s 22 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.263s 23 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.267s 24 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.375s 25 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.461s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.608s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.663s 28 Eric Fernandez SPA FAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.809s 29 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) No Time

Alonso Lopez was the best of the SpeedRS Boscoscuro riders in twelfth, but both he and teammate Celestino Vietti (15th) fell while on the limit in the session.

Manuel Gonzalez spent the opening minutes looking to avoid giving a tow, but then never really got going, and was one of the first riders to take the chequered flag, missing out on a last flying lap, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider will start from twelfth on Sunday.

Rival Diogo Moreira is one place further back in 13th, the Italtrans rider was last until his final lap.

After also needing a Q1 trip Hungary race winner David Alonso was 16th in Q2 on the second Aspar as his teammate this time lead the way.



Q1 - Alonso leads the way to the second session.

Alonso had lead the way out of Q1, with Arenas , Vietti and Sasaki joining him in moving to the second session.

Sasaki’s late lap moved Alex Escrig out of contention, the Forward rider the highest qualifying for their team in fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid, with Jorge Navarro without a time after an early crash.

Zonta van den Goorbergh also briefly held a progression slot before finishing seventh, behind Marcos Ramirez for American Racing in sixth (20th on the grid).

Mario Aji will line up 22nd on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Tony Arbolino once again struggled, finishing off the pace in tenth (24th).

There is an extra rider on the grid for the Catalan round, with Eric Fernandez (28th) making a wildcard return with FAU55 Racing, the team run by Hector Faubel.