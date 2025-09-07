2025 Catalan Moto2 - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, where Daniel Holgado dominated for his first win in the class.
An untouchable Daniel Holgado was the runaway race winner for round fifteen of the championship, the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix.
The rookie started from pole in a weekend where he had shone, setting a new lap record.
With speed not a doubt, the #27 did not let the occasion get the better of him in front of his home crowd, getting a strong start on his Kalex and leading from the front until the very last lap, managing his gap and tyres to finish 2.500s clear as he eased off, earning the right to showboat on the last lap.
Holgado goes one better than his Austria result, where he took second, the first Aspar rookie on the Podium, before teammate David Alonso went one better and won in Hungary. That seemed to light a fire under the #27 for his home grand prix, securing his first win in the class.
Jake Dixon tried to go with the Spaniard, but was bushed down to third by an exciting run from replacement rider Daniel Munoz.
The Elf Marc VDS sat patiently in third, and got his second wind late in the race to claim second - the top Boscoscuro finisher.
Munoz, in at Red Bull KTM Ajo for Deniz Oncu, go a huge start himself to pull him into contention for the podium, with a clear gap back to fourth, he collected his first podium, eclipsing his previous best result of 14th.
Another rider getting a good lunch, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was tenth on h grid, but the first corners saw him battling for third.
While he could not keep that pace running , his slip back saw a battle with Izan Guevara the highlight of his race, eventually pulling ahead for fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
Guevara held the #18 bike at bay for as long as he could, but eventually had to give best, fifth over the line for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Celestino Vietti was putting in huge, lunging moves to pass both teammate Alonso Lopez and Collin Veijer, but it was hard to track his race progress with a faulty transponder dropping the SpeedRS rider off the timing screens a the start of every lap, finishing sixth, with Lopez seventh.
Of all the riders handed a nine place grid penalty (Albert Arenas, David Alonso, Darryn Binder, Tony Arbolino and Barry Baltus) it was Hungary winner Alonso who made the most forward progress, climbing from 25th to eighth by the chequered flag as the rookie continued to impress in his own way.
He passed fellow rookie Veijer late in the race, leaving he Red Bull KYM Ajo rider ninth, with Barry Baltus staging enough of a comeback for a top ten finish for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.
|2025 Catalan Moto2 - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO ImpulseAspar Team (Kalex)
|36m 21.444s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+2.500s
|3
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+3.119s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+4.497s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+5.859s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+6.823s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+8.747s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+8.790s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+9.668s
|10
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+10.030s
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+10.489s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+13.371s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+16.369s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+18.555s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+20.587s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+21.665s
|17
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+21.724s
|18
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+22.173s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+22.580s
|20
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+27.057s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+27.665s
|22
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+35.707s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+40.174s
|24
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1 lap
|25
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|DNF
|26
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|27
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|DNF
|28
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|FAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|29
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|DNF
Ivan Ortola was a close eleventh for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI, clear of Joe Roberts , who improved to twelfth over the course of the race to fins the top American Racing rider, ahead of teammate Marcos Ramirez in 13th.
Diogo Moreira was already finding the going tough when another trip just off track triggered a late track limits penalty, his trip around the loop dropping the Italtrans rider to 14th.
Zonta van den Goorbergh picked up the final point for RW - Idrofoglia Racing in 15th.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Senna Agius was back after his time away to recover, but his own transgressions saw him need to visit the log lap loop dropping him out of the points in 18th.
Mario Aji finished 23rd on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Early contact from Aron Canet ended Filip Salac’s race hopes, running him off track, before he later crashed out, along with Jorge Navarro after the Forward bike hit his rear. Ayumu Sasaki fell early at the same time as that contact in the same corner, the fist rider to exit the race.
Yukii Kunii also fell but re-joined to finish a lap down.
Salac was taken to he medical centre for check along with Canet, who was too keen to make up places, being demoted two positions in the race, before he suffered a heavy and fast fall at turn seven while trying to stage a comeback
There was an extra rider on the grid in Barcelona, with Eric Fernandez (DNF) making a wildcard return with Hector Faubel’s FAU55 Racing.
Championship Standings
The result was kind to Gonzalez, who extended his lead in fourth, now 38 points ahead on 217. Canet remains second after his DNF on 179, with Moreira moving on to 175.
Holgado was already ahead in the rookie standings, adding the maximum 25 points to his tally on 112, with Alonso his nearest rival now on 76.