2025 Catalan Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix, where Daniel Holgado dominated for his first win in the class.

Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Catalan GP
© Gold & Goose

An untouchable Daniel Holgado was the runaway race winner for round fifteen of the championship, the Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix.

The rookie started from pole in a weekend where he had shone, setting a new lap record.

With speed not a doubt, the #27 did not let the occasion get the better of him in front of his home crowd, getting a strong start on his Kalex and leading from the front until the very last lap, managing his gap and tyres to finish 2.500s clear as he eased off, earning the right to showboat on the last lap.

Holgado goes one better than his Austria result, where he took second, the first Aspar rookie on the Podium, before teammate David Alonso went one better and won in Hungary. That seemed to light a fire under the #27 for his home grand prix, securing his first win in the class.

Jake Dixon tried to go with the Spaniard, but was bushed down to third by an exciting run from replacement rider Daniel Munoz.

The Elf Marc VDS sat patiently in third, and got his second wind late in the race to claim second - the top Boscoscuro finisher.

Munoz, in at Red Bull KTM Ajo for Deniz Oncu, go a huge start himself to pull him into contention for the podium, with a clear gap back to fourth, he collected his first podium, eclipsing his previous best result of 14th.

Another rider getting a good lunch, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was tenth on h grid, but the first corners saw him battling for third.

While he could not keep that pace running , his slip back saw a battle with Izan Guevara the highlight of his race, eventually pulling ahead for fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Guevara held the #18 bike at bay for as long as he could, but eventually had to give best, fifth over the line for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Celestino Vietti was putting in huge, lunging moves to pass both teammate Alonso Lopez and Collin Veijer, but it was hard to track his race progress with a faulty transponder dropping the SpeedRS rider off the timing screens a the start of every lap, finishing sixth, with Lopez seventh.

Of  all the riders handed a nine place grid penalty (Albert Arenas, David Alonso, Darryn Binder, Tony Arbolino and Barry Baltus) it was Hungary winner Alonso who made the most forward progress, climbing from 25th to eighth by the chequered flag as the rookie continued to impress in his own way.

He passed fellow rookie Veijer late in the race, leaving he Red Bull KYM Ajo rider ninth, with Barry Baltus staging enough of a comeback for a top ten finish for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    ImpulseAspar Team (Kalex)36m 21.444s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+2.500s
3Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+3.119s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+4.497s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+5.859s
6Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+6.823s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+8.747s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Impulse Aspar Team (Kalex)+8.790s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+9.668s
10Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+10.030s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+10.489s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+13.371s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+16.369s
14Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+18.555s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+20.587s
16Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+21.665s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+21.724s
18Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+22.173s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+22.580s
20Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+27.057s
21Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+27.665s
22Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+35.707s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+40.174s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1 lap
25Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)DNF
26Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)DNF
27Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
28Eric FernandezSPAFAU55 Racing (Boscoscuro)DNF
29Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF

Ivan Ortola was a close eleventh for QJ Motor  - Frinsa - MSI, clear of Joe Roberts , who improved to twelfth over the course of the race to fins the top American Racing rider, ahead of teammate Marcos Ramirez in 13th.

Diogo Moreira was already finding the going tough when another trip just off track triggered a late track limits penalty, his trip around the loop dropping the Italtrans rider to 14th.

Zonta van den Goorbergh picked up the final point for RW - Idrofoglia Racing in 15th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Senna Agius was back after his time away to recover, but his own transgressions saw him need to visit the log lap loop dropping him out of the points in 18th.

Mario Aji finished 23rd on his return from injury for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Early contact from Aron Canet ended Filip Salac’s race hopes, running him off track, before he later crashed out, along with Jorge Navarro after the Forward bike hit his rear. Ayumu Sasaki fell early at the same time as that contact in the same corner, the fist rider to exit the race.

Yukii Kunii also fell but re-joined to finish a lap down.

Salac was taken to he medical centre for check along with Canet, who was too keen to make up places, being demoted two positions in the race, before he suffered a heavy and fast fall at turn seven while trying to stage a comeback

There was an extra rider on the grid in Barcelona, with Eric Fernandez (DNF) making a wildcard return with Hector Faubel’s FAU55 Racing.


Championship Standings

The result was kind to Gonzalez, who extended his lead in fourth, now 38 points ahead on 217. Canet remains second after his DNF on 179, with Moreira moving on to 175.

Holgado was already ahead in the rookie standings, adding the maximum 25 points to his tally on 112, with Alonso his nearest rival now on 76.

