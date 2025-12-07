Oscar Piastri cheekily quizzes Max Verstappen over F1 finale tactics

Oscar Piastri questioned Max Verstappen's tactics in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri missed out on the F1 world title as he finished second
Oscar Piastri questioned Max Verstappen about his tactics in the F1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after missing out world championship.

Verstappen claimed his eighth victory of the season in the Yas Marina finale but it was not enough for the Dutchman to become a five-time world champion as Lando Norris secured the third place he needed to win the title.

Piastri, who also had the chance to win a maiden F1 world championship, finished second between Verstappen and his McLaren teammate Norris.

After the race, the Australian cheekily questioned Verstappen’s approach to the race.

There had been suggestions that Verstappen would try and replicate the tactics used by Lewis Hamilton in 2016 when he tried to back up title rival Nico Rosberg into the chasing pack.

But Verstappen did not deploy such tactics and instead sealed a dominant win.

“Didn't want to back everyone up?” Piastri asked Verstappen in the cool down room.

Four-time world champion Verstappen replied: "When I heard the top 16 were still in the pit window, I thought that wasn't too bad."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown praised Piastri and described him as a “future world champion”.

"He is a future world champion. Both of our guys won seven races, drove brilliantly, supported each other,” Brown told Sky Sports F1.

"It's a cruel sport, things sometimes go your way, sometimes don't. I'm excited to go racing with these two drivers next year."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

