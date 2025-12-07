Final F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris has won the 2025 F1 drivers' championship after finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris has won the title by just two points following Max Verstappen's eighth victory of the year. Heading into the weekend, Norris knew that a P3 finish would be enough to take the title.

Verstappen decided not to back the McLarens up into the rest of the pack, giving them a relatively easy race in Abu Dhabi. Norris has become McLaren's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Verstappen's four-year reign as world champion has come to an end, narrowly missing out on the title. Piastri has finished third in the standings, 13 points off his teammate in the end.

George Russell and Charles Leclerc had already wrapped up fourth and fifth respectively in the standings, while Lewis Hamilton has beaten Kimi Antonelli to sixth.

Both Williams drivers finished in the top 10 - Alex Albon out-scoring Carlos Sainz. Finally, a strong weekend for Fernando Alonso in Abu Dhabi moved him into the top 10, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar

Norris wins 2025 F1 title by two points

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team7423
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing8421
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7410
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2319
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0242
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0156
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0150
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing064
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team056
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team051
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber049
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team042
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team038
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team034
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing033
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team022
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber019
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Mercedes secure second

McLaren secured the constructors' title back at the Singapore Grand Prix in September. Mercedes have beaten Red Bull to second in the championship standings.

Ferrari's winless 2025 F1 campaign was confirmed in Qatar, as they finished fourth - their worst championship result since 2020. Williams had fifth in the bag after the last race - their best finish since 2017.

Racing Bulls beat Aston Martin by just two points to sixth in the order.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team14833
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2469
3Oracle Red Bull Racing8451
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0398
5Atlassian Williams Racing0137
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team092
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team090
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team080
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber068
10BWT Alpine F1 Team022
