Final F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris has won the 2025 F1 drivers' championship after finishing third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris has won the title by just two points following Max Verstappen's eighth victory of the year. Heading into the weekend, Norris knew that a P3 finish would be enough to take the title.

Verstappen decided not to back the McLarens up into the rest of the pack, giving them a relatively easy race in Abu Dhabi. Norris has become McLaren's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Verstappen's four-year reign as world champion has come to an end, narrowly missing out on the title. Piastri has finished third in the standings, 13 points off his teammate in the end.

George Russell and Charles Leclerc had already wrapped up fourth and fifth respectively in the standings, while Lewis Hamilton has beaten Kimi Antonelli to sixth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Both Williams drivers finished in the top 10 - Alex Albon out-scoring Carlos Sainz. Finally, a strong weekend for Fernando Alonso in Abu Dhabi moved him into the top 10, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar

Norris wins 2025 F1 title by two points

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 423 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 421 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 410 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 319 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 242 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 156 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 150 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 64 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 56 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 51 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 49 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 42 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 38 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 34 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 33 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 19 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Mercedes secure second

McLaren secured the constructors' title back at the Singapore Grand Prix in September. Mercedes have beaten Red Bull to second in the championship standings.

Ferrari's winless 2025 F1 campaign was confirmed in Qatar, as they finished fourth - their worst championship result since 2020. Williams had fifth in the bag after the last race - their best finish since 2017.

Racing Bulls beat Aston Martin by just two points to sixth in the order.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 14 833 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 469 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 451 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 398 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 137 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 92 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 90 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 80 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 68 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22