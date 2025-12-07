2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results

Full race results at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen claimed victory but not the title
Verstappen claimed victory but not the title

Lando Norris won his maiden F1 world championship with a third place finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took victory in the title-deciding finale but it was not enough to become a five-time world champion, with Norris clinching his first drivers’ crown by securing the third place he needed.

Oscar Piastri, who also had a slim chance to win the championship, finished second, after brilliantly overtaking his McLaren teammate on the opening lap.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Norris honest for most of the race but had to settle with fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in fifth.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso claimed sixth ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who fought back from 16th and a dreadful qualifying to take eighth.

Ollie Bearman was ninth as Haas scored a double points finish, while Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 for Sauber. 

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing58 laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+12.594s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+16.572s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+23.279s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+48.563s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+67.562s
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+69.876s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+72.670s
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+76.166s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+79.014s
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+79.523s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+81.043s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+82.158s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+83.974s
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+84.399s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+90.327s
17Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
18Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Why Norris escaped a penalty for controversial Tsunoda fight
2m ago
Norris secured his maiden F1 title
F1 News
Five key moments that made Lando Norris an F1 world champion
33m ago
Norris celebrates his maiden F1 world title
F1 News
Oscar Piastri proud to find form again after “pretty painful” F1 title run-in
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen doesn’t view F1 title defeat to Lando Norris as “losing”
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
The advice Lewis Hamilton gave Lando Norris before sealing F1 crown
1h ago
Hamilton and Norris both won the F1 title with McLaren

More News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz: Lando Norris shows you can win F1 title without being a “badass”
2h ago
Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lando Norris’s mum steals show with heartwarming reaction to F1 title
2h ago
Norris celebrates with his parents
F1 News
Sergio Perez drops cheeky response after F1 title slips away from Max Verstappen
2h ago
Sergio Pérez
F1 News
Oscar Piastri cheekily quizzes Max Verstappen over F1 finale tactics
3h ago
Piastri missed out on the F1 world title as he finished second
F1 News
What emotional Lando Norris said after becoming F1 world champion
3h ago
Norris celebrates his first F1 world title