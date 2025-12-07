Lando Norris won his maiden F1 world championship with a third place finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took victory in the title-deciding finale but it was not enough to become a five-time world champion, with Norris clinching his first drivers’ crown by securing the third place he needed.

Oscar Piastri, who also had a slim chance to win the championship, finished second, after brilliantly overtaking his McLaren teammate on the opening lap.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Norris honest for most of the race but had to settle with fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in fifth.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso claimed sixth ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who fought back from 16th and a dreadful qualifying to take eighth.

Ollie Bearman was ninth as Haas scored a double points finish, while Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 for Sauber.

2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 58 laps 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +12.594s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +16.572s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +23.279s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +48.563s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +67.562s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +69.876s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +72.670s 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +76.166s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +79.014s 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +79.523s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +81.043s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +82.158s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +83.974s 15 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +84.399s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +90.327s 17 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 18 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap