2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Results
Full race results at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris won his maiden F1 world championship with a third place finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen took victory in the title-deciding finale but it was not enough to become a five-time world champion, with Norris clinching his first drivers’ crown by securing the third place he needed.
Oscar Piastri, who also had a slim chance to win the championship, finished second, after brilliantly overtaking his McLaren teammate on the opening lap.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Norris honest for most of the race but had to settle with fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in fifth.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso claimed sixth ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who fought back from 16th and a dreadful qualifying to take eighth.
Ollie Bearman was ninth as Haas scored a double points finish, while Nico Hulkenberg completed the top-10 for Sauber.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|58 laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+12.594s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+16.572s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+23.279s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+48.563s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+67.562s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+69.876s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+72.670s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+76.166s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+79.014s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+79.523s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+81.043s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+82.158s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+83.974s
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+84.399s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+90.327s
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap