Lando Norris crowned 2025 F1 champion after tense Abu Dhabi title decider

Lando Norris has been crowned the 2025 F1 world champion after a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris secured third place — the result that, heading into the weekend, was enough for him to become McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.

It was a tense race at the Yas Marina Circuit, as Norris dropped behind teammate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap.

Norris then came under immediate pressure from Charles Leclerc, who remained within DRS range of the new world champion for the first 10 laps.

Norris and Leclerc stopped for fresh tyres on Lap 16 to cover off an earlier stop from George Russell.

While the strategy dropped Norris into traffic, he cleared the pack with relative ease, staying a couple of seconds ahead of Leclerc.

Norris’ toughest challenge came when he caught Yuki Tsunoda, who defended aggressively.

Tsunoda’s defence went too far, earning him a five-second time penalty.

With Norris emerging unscathed, he delivered a composed drive to finish third, sealing the title by two points ahead of Max Verstappen.

Norris becomes McLaren’s first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Verstappen finished runner-up for the first time in his F1 career despite taking another victory in Abu Dhabi.

Piastri finished second on track, ultimately ending the season third in the championship standings.

Leclerc finished fourth after driving a sensational race for Ferrari.

George Russell had a lonely race to fifth, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from 16th on the grid to secure eighth, finishing ahead of Ollie Bearman.

Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10 in the season finale.

Connor McDonagh
