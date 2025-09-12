2025 San Marino Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 San Marino Grand Prix (Round 16) where Celestino Vietti moved to Q2 with the top time, with a new record lap of Misano.

Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2025
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Celestino Vietti bounced back to the top of the standings with a record lap to finish Friday fastest ahead of the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix, round sixteen of the championship.

The Beta Tools SpeedRS Boscoscuro rider had been one of several riders to already feature at the top of the times. As his best lap slipped to second and his rivals entered the pits the Italian knuckled down to improve further with a new lap record of 1m 34.650s.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was also hunting for improvements but finished just 0.097s slower for Liqui Moly Dynavolt intact GP - the whole session was close with the top 21 all withing a second of the the record.

Daniel Holgado, fresh from his Catalan victory was one of several riders to lead the way, and was still on top until he was toppled by Vietti, finishing an eventual third for Aspar as the top rookie on day one.

Jake Dixon was ahead when he fell from his Elf Marc VDS bike, returning after a spell in the pits to go quicker in fourth.

 

Diogo Moreira was in the danger zone in the final minutes, having dropped to 13th, a final push took the Italtrans rider to fourth, which had become fifth at the chequered flag.

Albert Arenas saw his lap dip slightly to sixth for Italjet Gresini, while Zonta van den Goorbergh made sure to make his final few laps count, at one point slipping to fourteenth before bouncing back for a lap which ended up seventh quickest for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Izan Guevara was again the best of the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha riders in eighth, ahead of Senna Agius in ninth on the second Dynavolt bike, with Barry Baltus closing out the top ten for Fantic Racing, despite a gentle crash at turn ten.

2025 San Marino  Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 34.650s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.097s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.205s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.276s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.319s
6Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.390s
7Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.393s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.411s
9Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.419s
10Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.517s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.523s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.529s
13David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.556s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.588s
15Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.631s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.746s
17Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.758s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.770s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.922s
20Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.934s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.955s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.026s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.098s
24Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.146s
25Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.355s
26Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.371s
27Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.553s
28Alberto FernandezSPABeta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.677s
29Alberto SurraITAAndifer ART (Kalex)+2.111s
30Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.353s

A late climb up the times took Alonso Lopez to eleventh on the SpeedRS bike, with Filip Salac tucked in behind teammate Dixon to help perfect his line around Misano for twelfth.

David Alonso pushed back into the top fourteen right at the end of the session on the second Aspar bike, as did Adrian Huertas for Italtrans, who claimed the final Q2 automatic progression place.

That shunted back Aron Canet, who will need a trip through Q1 after finishing Friday 15th on the second Fantic bike.

An early technical limited Tony Arbolino’s time, leaving the Italian out of luck and frustrated in 19th.

A crash did the same for Marcos Ramirez, who was 20th - still the top American Racing bike with Joe Roberts in  21st.

FP1 began with an early fall for rookie Collin Veijer leaving him with no time in the session. Lacking track time the Netherlands rookie finished the day down in 26th after a promising few results.

It went on to be topped by a late lap from Gonzalez, pushing Jake Dixon down to second with a new lap record, with title rival Moreira third.

It was a stronger showing for Boscoscuro after a tough season, starting the day with Dixon second, Vietti fourth and Guevara seventh.

Holgado was the top rookie in sixth for Aspar.

There was one further faller in the opening Moto2 session, with Alberto Surra ( 29th) in the gravel half way through, back as a wildcard after a World Supersport podium last weekend in Magny-Cours.

Surra is one of two wildcards riding for Andifer ART, along with Alberto Fernandez (28th) who has a one-off ride with Beta Tools Boscoscuro and was a faller in the second  session.

Daniel Munoz (17th) remains for another round as the Red Bull KTM Ajo replacement for Deniz Oncu, fresh from his podium finish last Sunday.

2025 San Marino Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.977s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.166s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.273s
4Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.346s
5Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.416s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.455s
7Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.542s
8Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.598s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.611s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.642s
11Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.670s
12Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.722s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.808s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.882s
15Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.913s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.939s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.038s
18David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.049s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.077s
20Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.079s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.132s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.247s
23Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.430s
24Alberto FernandezSPABeta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.473s
25Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.724s
26Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.729s
27Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.783s
28Alberto SurraITAAndifer ART (Kalex)+2.509s
29Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.547s
30Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)No Time

