2025 San Marino Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Celestino Vietti bounced back to the top of the standings with a record lap to finish Friday fastest ahead of the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix, round sixteen of the championship.

The Beta Tools SpeedRS Boscoscuro rider had been one of several riders to already feature at the top of the times. As his best lap slipped to second and his rivals entered the pits the Italian knuckled down to improve further with a new lap record of 1m 34.650s.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was also hunting for improvements but finished just 0.097s slower for Liqui Moly Dynavolt intact GP - the whole session was close with the top 21 all withing a second of the the record.

Daniel Holgado, fresh from his Catalan victory was one of several riders to lead the way, and was still on top until he was toppled by Vietti, finishing an eventual third for Aspar as the top rookie on day one.

Jake Dixon was ahead when he fell from his Elf Marc VDS bike, returning after a spell in the pits to go quicker in fourth.

Diogo Moreira was in the danger zone in the final minutes, having dropped to 13th, a final push took the Italtrans rider to fourth, which had become fifth at the chequered flag.

Albert Arenas saw his lap dip slightly to sixth for Italjet Gresini, while Zonta van den Goorbergh made sure to make his final few laps count, at one point slipping to fourteenth before bouncing back for a lap which ended up seventh quickest for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Izan Guevara was again the best of the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha riders in eighth, ahead of Senna Agius in ninth on the second Dynavolt bike, with Barry Baltus closing out the top ten for Fantic Racing, despite a gentle crash at turn ten.

2025 San Marino Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.650s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.097s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.205s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.276s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.319s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.390s 7 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.393s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.411s 9 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.419s 10 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.517s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.523s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.529s 13 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.556s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.588s 15 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.631s 16 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.746s 17 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.758s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.770s 19 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.922s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.934s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.955s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.026s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.098s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.146s 25 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.355s 26 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.371s 27 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.553s 28 Alberto Fernandez SPA Beta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +1.677s 29 Alberto Surra ITA Andifer ART (Kalex) +2.111s 30 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.353s

A late climb up the times took Alonso Lopez to eleventh on the SpeedRS bike, with Filip Salac tucked in behind teammate Dixon to help perfect his line around Misano for twelfth.

David Alonso pushed back into the top fourteen right at the end of the session on the second Aspar bike, as did Adrian Huertas for Italtrans, who claimed the final Q2 automatic progression place.

That shunted back Aron Canet, who will need a trip through Q1 after finishing Friday 15th on the second Fantic bike.

An early technical limited Tony Arbolino’s time, leaving the Italian out of luck and frustrated in 19th.

A crash did the same for Marcos Ramirez, who was 20th - still the top American Racing bike with Joe Roberts in 21st.

FP1 began with an early fall for rookie Collin Veijer leaving him with no time in the session. Lacking track time the Netherlands rookie finished the day down in 26th after a promising few results.

It went on to be topped by a late lap from Gonzalez, pushing Jake Dixon down to second with a new lap record, with title rival Moreira third.

It was a stronger showing for Boscoscuro after a tough season, starting the day with Dixon second, Vietti fourth and Guevara seventh.

Holgado was the top rookie in sixth for Aspar.

There was one further faller in the opening Moto2 session, with Alberto Surra ( 29th) in the gravel half way through, back as a wildcard after a World Supersport podium last weekend in Magny-Cours.

Surra is one of two wildcards riding for Andifer ART, along with Alberto Fernandez (28th) who has a one-off ride with Beta Tools Boscoscuro and was a faller in the second session.

Daniel Munoz (17th) remains for another round as the Red Bull KTM Ajo replacement for Deniz Oncu, fresh from his podium finish last Sunday.