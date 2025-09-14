2025 San Marino Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix, won by home hero Celestino Vietti after a dominant display.

Celestino Vietti, Moto2, 2025, San Marino GP
© Gold & Goose

After pushing ahead from the very first lap, Celestino Vietti built up a enough of a lead to absorb late pressure from a rapidly approaching Barry Baltus to take victory at round sixteen of the championship, the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix.

From second on the grid the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider wasted no time in taking over, looking to build a lead, with Daniel Holgado initially trying to go with the Italian at his local race.

By lap three Vietti was almost half a second clear and from that point he built a solid lead.

The last quarter of the race saw Barry Baltus pick up the pace, falling just short of catching the #14, who lead over the line aboard the Boscoscuro for his and his teams first win of the season, becoming the tenth different winner in Moto2 this year.

Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider Baltus had started fourth and at first slipped back on his Kalex into the battle for third, as low as sixth. Late pace ad a strong tyre left over the closing laps saw the Belgian ready to push, reeling in Vietti and giving him a nervous last lap, finishing 0.747s behind.

Rookie Daniel Holgado had less luck with his tyre - a rear issue saw him put safety first, backing up his Catalan win and pole with another podium finish for Aspar.

Diogo Moreira had been battling Senna Agius for fourth, when he was gifted the position when the Australian ran wide over the Aldo Drudi artwork late in the race, around Curvone.

That dropped the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider back into a battle with his teammate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, getting the better of the Spaniard after starting the last lap side-by-side, pulling away for a clear fifth.

Gonzalez was sixth, with his visor up and zips undone on the arms of his leathers after the chequered flag.

Aron Canet was closing having been at the head of he chasing group after contact early on with Jake Dixon, the battered ad bruised Fantic rider sitting seventh for much of the race after dropping to ninth over the early laps.

David Alonso was eighth in a fairly static race for most of the riders behind on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Tony Arbolino, who dropped to ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, his best result since Austria after a tough few rounds for the Italian.

His teammate Izan Guevara completed the top ten.

2025 San Marino Moto2  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)35m 03.863s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.747s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.911s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+4.246s
5Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+7.973s
6Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+8.394s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+9.752s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+10.446s
9Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+11.078s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+12.722s
11Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+13.449s
12Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+15.310s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+18.154s
14Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+18.318s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+19.088s
16Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+19.539s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+19.626s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+22.379s
19Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+27.470s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+27.655s
21Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+27.786s
22Alberto FerrandezSPABeta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+30.725s
23Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+31.403s
24Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+31.716s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+40.210s
26Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+40.480s
27Alberto SurraITAAndifer ART (Kalex)+48.937s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNF
29Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
30Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF

Albert Arenas finished eleventh for Italjet Gresini, clear of Daniel Munoz back at Red Bull KTM Ajo and backing up his Catalan podium with another points finish in twelfth.

The remaining points went to Ivan Ortola in 13t for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI in 13t,  Ayumu Sasaki in 14t for RW - Idrofoglia Racing, and Alonso Lopez, who recovered after running over the chicane at turn one to finish 15th behind his race winning teammate.

It initially looked as if Jake Dixon would recover from his early contact with Canet as he pushed back into te points, but the British rider faded again in the closing laps to be just behind Lopez and holding back Zonta van den Goorbergh for 16th in the run to the line.

It was a day to forget again for American Racing, with Marcos Ramirez their top rider in 19th after picking up a track limits long lp penalty in the race, just ahead of Joe Roberts in 20th.

Collin Veijer never really made up for the time he missed on Friday with a bike issue, the rookie was 21st for Red Bull KTM Ajo.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jorge Navarro started the race with a long lap penalty and ended it in the gravel.

It was also a day to forge for Adrian Huertas - the rookie qualified 15th but could not take up his grid position after stalling on the warm-up lap, pushed off to pit lane for his start, later crashing out of the race.

Yuki Kunii also failed to go the distance.

There were two wildcards in the San Marino race -

Alberto Surra, riding for Andifer ART, who was last after a double long lap penalty -Alberto Ferrandez had a better race in 22nd (28th) with Beta Tools Boscoscuro.
Munoz was again replacing Deniz Oncu at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

Championship Standings

Manuel Gonzalez arrived now has a 39 point lead over Moreira with a total of 227, the Brazilian moved second on results, but has the same points as Canet, on 188.

Holgado is the top rookie, seventh overall on 128 points, with his teammate Alonso his nearest rival in 12th on 84 points.

