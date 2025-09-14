2025 San Marino Moto2  - Race Results

After pushing ahead from the very first lap, Celestino Vietti built up a enough of a lead to absorb late pressure from a rapidly approaching Barry Baltus to take victory at round sixteen of the championship, the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix.

From second on the grid the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider wasted no time in taking over, looking to build a lead, with Daniel Holgado initially trying to go with the Italian at his local race.

By lap three Vietti was almost half a second clear and from that point he built a solid lead.

The last quarter of the race saw Barry Baltus pick up the pace, falling just short of catching the #14, who lead over the line aboard the Boscoscuro for his and his teams first win of the season, becoming the tenth different winner in Moto2 this year.

Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider Baltus had started fourth and at first slipped back on his Kalex into the battle for third, as low as sixth. Late pace ad a strong tyre left over the closing laps saw the Belgian ready to push, reeling in Vietti and giving him a nervous last lap, finishing 0.747s behind.

Rookie Daniel Holgado had less luck with his tyre - a rear issue saw him put safety first, backing up his Catalan win and pole with another podium finish for Aspar.

Diogo Moreira had been battling Senna Agius for fourth, when he was gifted the position when the Australian ran wide over the Aldo Drudi artwork late in the race, around Curvone.

That dropped the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider back into a battle with his teammate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, getting the better of the Spaniard after starting the last lap side-by-side, pulling away for a clear fifth.

Gonzalez was sixth, with his visor up and zips undone on the arms of his leathers after the chequered flag.

Aron Canet was closing having been at the head of he chasing group after contact early on with Jake Dixon, the battered ad bruised Fantic rider sitting seventh for much of the race after dropping to ninth over the early laps.

David Alonso was eighth in a fairly static race for most of the riders behind on the second Aspar bike, ahead of Tony Arbolino, who dropped to ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, his best result since Austria after a tough few rounds for the Italian.

His teammate Izan Guevara completed the top ten.

2025 San Marino Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 35m 03.863s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.747s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.911s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +4.246s 5 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +7.973s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +8.394s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +9.752s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +10.446s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +11.078s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +12.722s 11 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +13.449s 12 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +15.310s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +18.154s 14 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +18.318s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +19.088s 16 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +19.539s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +19.626s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +22.379s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +27.470s 20 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +27.655s 21 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +27.786s 22 Alberto Ferrandez SPA Beta Tools Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +30.725s 23 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +31.403s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +31.716s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +40.210s 26 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +40.480s 27 Alberto Surra ITA Andifer ART (Kalex) +48.937s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF 29 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 30 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

Albert Arenas finished eleventh for Italjet Gresini, clear of Daniel Munoz back at Red Bull KTM Ajo and backing up his Catalan podium with another points finish in twelfth.

The remaining points went to Ivan Ortola in 13t for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI in 13t, Ayumu Sasaki in 14t for RW - Idrofoglia Racing, and Alonso Lopez, who recovered after running over the chicane at turn one to finish 15th behind his race winning teammate.

It initially looked as if Jake Dixon would recover from his early contact with Canet as he pushed back into te points, but the British rider faded again in the closing laps to be just behind Lopez and holding back Zonta van den Goorbergh for 16th in the run to the line.

It was a day to forget again for American Racing, with Marcos Ramirez their top rider in 19th after picking up a track limits long lp penalty in the race, just ahead of Joe Roberts in 20th.

Collin Veijer never really made up for the time he missed on Friday with a bike issue, the rookie was 21st for Red Bull KTM Ajo.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Jorge Navarro started the race with a long lap penalty and ended it in the gravel.

It was also a day to forge for Adrian Huertas - the rookie qualified 15th but could not take up his grid position after stalling on the warm-up lap, pushed off to pit lane for his start, later crashing out of the race.

Yuki Kunii also failed to go the distance.

There were two wildcards in the San Marino race -

Alberto Surra, riding for Andifer ART, who was last after a double long lap penalty -Alberto Ferrandez had a better race in 22nd (28th) with Beta Tools Boscoscuro.

Munoz was again replacing Deniz Oncu at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

Championship Standings

Manuel Gonzalez arrived now has a 39 point lead over Moreira with a total of 227, the Brazilian moved second on results, but has the same points as Canet, on 188.

Holgado is the top rookie, seventh overall on 128 points, with his teammate Alonso his nearest rival in 12th on 84 points.