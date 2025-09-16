Marc VDS completes all-new 2026 Moto2 line-up, Jake Dixon departs

Jake Dixon is officially confirmed as leaving the Marc VDS team after the Belgian squad announced that Deniz Oncu will join Aron Canet in an all-new rider line-up for the 2026 Moto2 season.

Although yet to be confirmed, Dixon, a six-time grand prix winner, is set to move to the World Superbike championship with Honda.

Oncu joins Marc VDS on the back of two wins so far this season for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The 22-year-old Turkish rider is currently tenth in the world championship, despite missing the last four rounds due to a broken leg in a training accident.

“I’m thrilled to have Deniz joining us next year,” said team owner Marc Van Der Straten. “He is a big talent and an even bigger character so he will make a great addition to the team.

“He has already proven this year that he is a winner, and he has the determination and passion to be fighting at the front. I am looking forward to seeing him line-up next year and bring us more glory.”

Oncu has been a Red Bull KTM Ajo rider since his 2019 Moto3 debut. As well as a new team, he will need to adapt from the Kalex to Boscoscuro chassis.

“I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to be part of the Marc VDS Racing family next year. It is going to be a new experience for me and a new challenge, but I have complete trust that this is the project to take my career to the next level.

“I’ve been watching Marc VDS Racing for a long time and it is clear they are a very professional team, and they have enjoyed a lot of success in Moto2 in the past. I feel now is the right time to take on this new challenge because I need that fire inside of me again.

“We both share the same hunger to win, and I am also excited to compete next year on a different bike.

“It will be my first chance to race the Boscoscuro and I’m sure it will be a big difference and I am ready to start from zero. But I’m convinced we will be fighting at the top together.”