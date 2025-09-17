KTM Moto3 superstar to move to Moto2 in 2026

Runaway Moto3 World Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda will step up to Moto2 next season with the Ajo KTM squad.

The Spaniard has been dominant across the 2025 Moto3 campaign so far, with eight grand prix victories and 11 podiums putting him 78 points clear of the field in the standings.

A champion in Red Bull Rookies Cup and JuniorGP in 2022, Rueda has proved to be one of KTM’s most exciting junior prospects in recent years.

He will step up to Moto2 next season alongside Dutch rider Collin Veijer, who will compete in his second year in the intermediate class.

“I'm really happy to be able to ride for Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto2 next year,” he said.

“They were the ones who trusted me in my rookie year in the world championship.

“They believed in me and I'm really grateful to them, especially to Aki [Ajo] and Niklas [Ajo].

“It's a team I've always dreamed of being part of and I want to continue fulfilling my dreams with them.

“I hope we can enjoy many more years together. I know Moto2 is a very difficult category, and it will be tough, but we’re ready to give 100%, learn and enjoy every moment.

“Also, I will be sharing the box with Collin, which is something I'm really excited about, as we've known each other for many years.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone around me, friends, family and sponsors for their unconditional support.”

The Ajo squad has been one of the most influential in the grand prix paddock in terms of nurturing top young talents.

The likes of Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta have come through Aki Ajo’s squad during their careers.

Current team manager Niklas Ajo added: “We are very happy to sign Jose Antonio to maintain the journey with him that we started three years ago.

“I think he has great potential for the future in Moto2, so we’re very excited to have him on board again.

“It’s certainly a pleasure to have two riders together who come from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup programme, so we want to carry on helping them grow during next season.”

This news comes just a day on from Marc VDS announcing it had signed current Ajo Moto2 rider Deniz Oncu for the 2026 season.