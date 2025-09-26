2025 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Japanese Grand Prix (Round 17) where Jake Dixon topped both session, breaking the lap record at Motegi.

Jake Dixon, Moto2, 2025, Japanese GP
Jake Dixon, Moto2, 2025, Japanese GP
© Gold & Goose

Jake Dixon smashed the lap record to finish Friday fastest ahead of the Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix, round seventeen of the championship.

The Elf Marc VDS rider, who was on pole in Japan last year, had already worked his way back to the top of the timesheets after having another fast lap cancelled by yellow flags, when right at the end of the session, the British rider put in a final push to go faster again on his Boscoscuro, with a new lap record of 1m 48.679s.

Dixon hitting the top pushed back home rider, RW Idrofoglia’s Ayumu Sasaki, who had shot to the top of the times with his first flying lap, which held firm for a good chunk of the session, and landing the Japanese rider second, just 0.149s slower aboard the Kalex.

Izan Guevara looked improved on his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, putting in 14 laps it was his twelfth effort which took him to a late third.

Championship leader Gonzalez, the 2024 winner in Japan, left it even later to make an impression in a fairly static session, his last lap pushing the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike to fourth.

Tony Arbolino could not quite match his second from the first track session, but was still an improved fifth after his arm pump surgery between rounds loosened up the Italian on the second Pramac bike.

Daniel Holgado took over as top rookie for Aspar, chipping away at his time while most riders were in the pits saw him rise to sixth after finishing the morning session 24th.

Joe Roberts was also heading in the right direction, with the seventh best time for American Racing ahead of title challenger Diogo Moreira, who was a close eighth for Italtrans.

Zonta van den Goorbergh’s early effort clung to ninth on the second RW Idrofoglia bike, completing a strong day for the tea, with Collin Veijer completing the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo despite being thrown violently from his bike in the session, walking away from the crash.

2025 Japanese Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 48.679s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.149s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.236s
4Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.266s
5Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.290s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.319s
7Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.321s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.342s
9Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.368s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.375s
11Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.447s
12Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.455s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.508s
14Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.569s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.581s
16Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.624s
17David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.630s
18Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.716s
19Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.859s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.022s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.070s
22Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.106s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.161s
24Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+1.176s
25Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.235s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.318s
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.370s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.896s

Celestino Vietti also used the clear track time form the masses entering th pits to improve, taking his SpeedRS Boscoscuro to eleventh.

Moto2 has just one replacement rider, with Daniel Munoz remaining at Red Bull KTM Ajo heading into the flyaway portion of the championship, in place of the recovering Deniz Oncu, making the most of his opportunity to show his race craft with an automatic Q2 slot in twelfth.

The remaining places went to Ivan Ortola for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI in 13th and Gresini’s Albert Arenas in 14th.

Filip Salac was just shuffled out towards the end of the session, moving into a loaded Q1, which will also feature Alonso Lopez , David Alonso and both crashing Fantic riders - Aron Canet, who desperately tried to recover his bike from the marshals to return to the pits, and Barry Baltus.

There was a further crash at the start of the session for Unai Orradre (28th).

There is a second home rider in Japan - Yuki Kunii at Honda Team Asia who was 26th.

Moto2’s first session, FP1, saw the riders who had shone at the track before on top with Dixon setting what was then a new lap record to finish on top, ahead of fellow Boscoscuro rider Arbolino, as he continued his uptick in from, with Gonzalez third.

Alonso was the top rookie for Aspar in fourth- teammate Holgado was 24th after a fall at the turn ten hairpin.

Salac also fell in the session, while Baltus tested the gravel on more than one occasion.

2025 Japanese Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 49.067s
2Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.175s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.239s
4David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.410s
5Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.412s
6Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.461s
7Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.500s
8Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.661s
9Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.672s
10Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.690s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.724s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.780s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.805s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.874s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.905s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.984s
17Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.018s
18Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.020s
19Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.145s
20Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.168s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.220s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.311s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.387s
24Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.570s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.759s
26Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.908s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.962s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.483s

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton skips Pirelli F1 test after dog Roscoe’s health scare
6m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
VR46 makes surprise revelation about Franco Morbidelli’s 2026 MotoGP bike choice
10m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK News
Xavi Vierge out of Honda but committed to WorldSBK: “I’ve made my decision”
16m ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Japanese MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi tops chaotic Practice, Alex Marquez in Q1
35m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
51m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: Friday Practice Live reaction
51m ago
Marc Marquez
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Jake Dixon, Moto2, 2025, Japanese GP
Moto3 Results
2025 Japanese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
David Munoz, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
Ducati “sure” Francesco Bagnaia is back after MotoGP FP1 in Japan
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia fastest in opening practice
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP