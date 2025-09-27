2025 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix (Round 17) where championship leader Manuel Gonzalez made a return to pole position in Motegi.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Japan, pole position
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Japan, pole position
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez turned his Q2 session around to claim Moto2 pole position for the Japanese grand prix in Motegi, round seventeen of the championship.

At the scene of his first win in the class last season, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider started his session on the wrong foot, leaving pit lane early while the lights were still on red.

After being too keen, the Spaniard built into the session, with his 1m 47.925s best the first sub 1m 48s lap of Motegi and a new lap record,for his seventh pole of the season.

After securing the last two poles, Daniel Holgado had been back in a battle with his fellow Aspar teammate, David Alonso in Japan for top rookie honours, with a late lap seeing the #27 come close to securing pole, with a lap just 0.132s slower than Gonzalez in another close Moto2 session.

Alonso came through Q1 and kept his momentum running, the provisional polesitter for much of the session, with his second lap holding onto third to complete the front row next to his teammate.

San Marino winner Celestino Vietti had been eighth heading into the final two minutes, setting his personal best right at the end of the session for an improved fourth as his bike wobbled through the corners on the direction changes, to finish as the top Boscoscuro on the grid for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

Diogo Moreira kept his title rival in his sights, pushing up to fifth for Italtrans, with Jake Dixon sixth.


Dixon had arrived fastest after breaking the lap record several times over Friday and again in FP2 earlier in the day. The Elf Marc VDS rider took pole last season at Motegi but another personal best in Q2 was only good enough to sixth, sat up late on his best dropped one place as the chequered flag waved.

Barry Baltus also fared well after coming through Q2 in seventh for Fantic Racing.

Ayumu Sasaki had hit the top three early on, only to then hit the gravel, his crash dropping the RW Idrofoglia rider to eighth, the top Japanese rider at home.

Collin Veijer kept the strong rookie showing going in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Izan Guevara just ahead of Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha teammate Tony Arbolino to complete the top ten.

2025  Japanese  Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 47.925s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.132s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.204s
4Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.207s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.228s
6Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.293s
7Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.321s
8Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.392s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.636s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.659s
11Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.686s
12Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.701s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.708s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.741s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.791s
16Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.961s
17Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.127s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.618s
Q1
19Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 48.594s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 48.837s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 48.897s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 49.000s
23Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 49.034s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 49.165s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 49.203s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 49.241s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 49.484s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 49.775s

Daniel Munoz once again replaces Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, moving to Q2 directly with his Friday time e qualified 17th, one place higher than the other rider to crash in the session, Filip Salac.


Q1 - David Alonso leads the way to join teammate in Q2

It was rookie Alonso who pushed to the limit to go fastest in Q1, joined by Baltus, Alonso Lopez (16th) and Salac.

Marcos Ramirez was the rider to just miss out in a close session, with the fifth best time taking the American Racing rider to 19th on the grid.

A late crash from Darryn Binder put paid to any late hopes of improvement, so there was also no way out for Senna Agius, with Aron Canet not making it out of Q1 for the first time since 2023, an eighth row start now incoming for the Spaniard after both of the Fantic riders had crashed on Friday leading to their appearance in the session.

The second Moto3 home rider Yuki Kunii placed 13th for 27th on the grid for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista needs “to do one step” to fight for Aragon WorldSBK victory
10m ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferrari “completely lost” as Lewis Hamilton gamble ‘amplifies’ struggles in 2025
14m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix after injuries
53m ago
2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: FP3 Results
1h ago
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin suffers “displaced fracture” during Japanese MotoGP Sprint collision
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2025 MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Motegi Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Japan MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia gets first sprint win ahead of Marc Marquez
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Japan, pole position
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Bagnaia leads, Martin, Bezzecchi collide at start of 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint