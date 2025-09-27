2025  Japanese  Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Manuel Gonzalez turned his Q2 session around to claim Moto2 pole position for the Japanese grand prix in Motegi, round seventeen of the championship.

At the scene of his first win in the class last season, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider started his session on the wrong foot, leaving pit lane early while the lights were still on red.

After being too keen, the Spaniard built into the session, with his 1m 47.925s best the first sub 1m 48s lap of Motegi and a new lap record,for his seventh pole of the season.

After securing the last two poles, Daniel Holgado had been back in a battle with his fellow Aspar teammate, David Alonso in Japan for top rookie honours, with a late lap seeing the #27 come close to securing pole, with a lap just 0.132s slower than Gonzalez in another close Moto2 session.

Alonso came through Q1 and kept his momentum running, the provisional polesitter for much of the session, with his second lap holding onto third to complete the front row next to his teammate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

San Marino winner Celestino Vietti had been eighth heading into the final two minutes, setting his personal best right at the end of the session for an improved fourth as his bike wobbled through the corners on the direction changes, to finish as the top Boscoscuro on the grid for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

Diogo Moreira kept his title rival in his sights, pushing up to fifth for Italtrans, with Jake Dixon sixth.



Dixon had arrived fastest after breaking the lap record several times over Friday and again in FP2 earlier in the day. The Elf Marc VDS rider took pole last season at Motegi but another personal best in Q2 was only good enough to sixth, sat up late on his best dropped one place as the chequered flag waved.

Barry Baltus also fared well after coming through Q2 in seventh for Fantic Racing.

Ayumu Sasaki had hit the top three early on, only to then hit the gravel, his crash dropping the RW Idrofoglia rider to eighth, the top Japanese rider at home.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Collin Veijer kept the strong rookie showing going in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Izan Guevara just ahead of Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha teammate Tony Arbolino to complete the top ten.

2025 Japanese Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 47.925s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.132s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.204s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.207s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.228s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.293s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.321s 8 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.392s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.636s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.659s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.686s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.701s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.708s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.741s 15 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.791s 16 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.961s 17 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.127s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.618s Q1 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 48.594s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 48.837s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 48.897s 22 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 49.000s 23 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 49.034s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 49.165s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 49.203s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 49.241s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 49.484s 28 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 49.775s

Daniel Munoz once again replaces Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, moving to Q2 directly with his Friday time e qualified 17th, one place higher than the other rider to crash in the session, Filip Salac.



Q1 - David Alonso leads the way to join teammate in Q2

It was rookie Alonso who pushed to the limit to go fastest in Q1, joined by Baltus, Alonso Lopez (16th) and Salac.

Marcos Ramirez was the rider to just miss out in a close session, with the fifth best time taking the American Racing rider to 19th on the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A late crash from Darryn Binder put paid to any late hopes of improvement, so there was also no way out for Senna Agius, with Aron Canet not making it out of Q1 for the first time since 2023, an eighth row start now incoming for the Spaniard after both of the Fantic riders had crashed on Friday leading to their appearance in the session.

The second Moto3 home rider Yuki Kunii placed 13th for 27th on the grid for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.