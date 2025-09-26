Marco Bezzecchi emerges fastest duirng a hectic Friday afternoon practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi. After two falls this morning, the Aprilia star edged out KTM’s Pedro Acosta to lead the afternoon hour. Marc Marquez, looking to wrap up the 2025 title on Sunday, experienced his toughest Friday of the season before vaulting from 17th to 3rd in the final minutes. Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia - fastest on his tweaked GP25 in FP1 - also fought back from a difficult start to the afternoon to claim direct Qualifying 2 access. Between them were Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, plus VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in eighth ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and LCR’s Johann Zarco. The top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access were covered by just half-a-second at the chequered flag. Alex Marquez, the only rider who can prevent brother Marc winning the title on Sunday, was among those to miss out, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1 for the first time this season. The Gresini rider was left in 15th but only 0.591s from Bezzecchi.

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'43.193s 25/27 316k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.136s 19/19 319k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.167s 20/22 316k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.168s 20/22 317k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.198s 20/21 314k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.310s 22/23 315k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.346s 17/20 313k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.401s 26/26 311k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.473s 21/22 313k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.541s 22/22 317k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.549s 19/21 311k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.550s 19/22 314k 13 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.591s 15/20 314k 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.591s 19/20 314k 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.591s 16/20 316k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.635s 21/21 314k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.662s 22/24 316k 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.718s 22/22 315k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.820s 18/21 312k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.920s 19/21 315k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.009s 19/24 315k 22 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.461s 18/23 316k 23 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.608s 15/21 315k

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

After saving medium front tyres this morning, the preferred compound was fitted this afternoon, alongside either the medium or soft rear tyres.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The change certainly suited rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who quickly shot to the top from 20th this morning, but Ducati’s leading stars struggled.

Aldeguer’s Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez was just 18th in the early stages, with Marc Marquez 20th and factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia last after being hampered by technical issues.

Alex then suffered a fall, put his GP24 into the top ten on new tyres, but was then pushed back outside the transfer places and couldn’t respond.

Also having a difficult session was Jorge Martin, second this morning after being the only frontrunner to try a late time attack.

After two falls for team-mate Bezzecchi in FP1, Martin suffered the same fate in the afternoon and was 21st before returning with new rubber to a repaired RS-GP.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Quartararo went for an early time attack to put Yamaha fastest before KTM’s Pedro Acosta, Honda’s Luca Marini and Aprilia’s Bezzecchi featured at the top.

Acosta crashed at Turn 1 in the closing minutes, leaving his RC16 heavily damaged.

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'44.857s 14/17 316k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.093s 16/18 311k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.102s 13/17 317k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.271s 16/17 316k 5 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.302s 13/18 317k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.305s 6/16 313k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.343s 10/16 317k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.370s 13/16 313k 9 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.421s 14/20 311k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.500s 17/17 313k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.515s 3/7 314k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.566s 5/15 316k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.642s 15/17 313k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.643s 3/13 309k 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.643s 11/17 316k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.660s 11/16 310k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.831s 11/16 310k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.874s 14/18 311k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.893s 9/18 315k 20 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.902s 14/17 314k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.960s 5/18 316k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.008s 14/18 315k 23 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.009s 12/15 313k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia receives a welcome boost by leading opening practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

The Ducati Lenovo rider finished 0.093s ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who made a late switch to new rubber, and title leader Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Ducati Lenovo rider holds a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex and, while Marc can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint, he will wrap up his first title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points on Sunday afternoon.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi suffered two falls and had to sit out much of the session. Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and Raul Fernandez also tested the gravel traps this morning.

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT