2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Motegi MotoGP at Motegi, round 17 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi emerges fastest duirng a hectic Friday afternoon practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

After two falls this morning, the Aprilia star edged out KTM’s Pedro Acosta to lead the afternoon hour.

Marc Marquez, looking to wrap up the 2025 title on Sunday, experienced his toughest Friday of the season before vaulting from 17th to 3rd in the final minutes.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia - fastest on his tweaked GP25 in FP1 - also fought back from a difficult start to the afternoon to claim direct Qualifying 2 access.

Between them were Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, plus VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in eighth ahead of Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and LCR’s Johann Zarco.

The top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access were covered by just half-a-second at the chequered flag.

Alex Marquez, the only rider who can prevent brother Marc winning the title on Sunday, was among those to miss out, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1 for the first time this season.

The Gresini rider was left in 15th but only 0.591s from Bezzecchi.

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'43.193s25/27316k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.136s19/19319k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.167s20/22316k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.168s20/22317k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.198s20/21314k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.310s22/23315k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.346s17/20313k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.401s26/26311k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.473s21/22313k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.541s22/22317k
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.549s19/21311k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.550s19/22314k
13Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.591s15/20314k
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.591s19/20314k
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.591s16/20316k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.635s21/21314k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.662s22/24316k
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.718s22/22315k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.820s18/21312k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.920s19/21315k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.009s19/24315k
22Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.461s18/23316k
23Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.608s15/21315k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

After saving medium front tyres this morning, the preferred compound was fitted this afternoon, alongside either the medium or soft rear tyres.

The change certainly suited rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who quickly shot to the top from 20th this morning, but Ducati’s leading stars struggled.

Aldeguer’s Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez was just 18th in the early stages, with Marc Marquez 20th and factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia last after being hampered by technical issues.

Alex then suffered a fall, put his GP24 into the top ten on new tyres, but was then pushed back outside the transfer places and couldn’t respond.

Also having a difficult session was Jorge Martin, second this morning after being the only frontrunner to try a late time attack.

After two falls for team-mate Bezzecchi in FP1, Martin suffered the same fate in the afternoon and was 21st before returning with new rubber to a repaired RS-GP.

Quartararo went for an early time attack to put Yamaha fastest before KTM’s Pedro Acosta, Honda’s Luca Marini and Aprilia’s Bezzecchi featured at the top.

Acosta crashed at Turn 1 in the closing minutes, leaving his RC16 heavily damaged.

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'44.857s14/17316k
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.093s16/18311k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.102s13/17317k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.271s16/17316k
5Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.302s13/18317k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.305s6/16313k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.343s10/16317k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.370s13/16313k
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.421s14/20311k
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.500s17/17313k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.515s3/7314k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.566s5/15316k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.642s15/17313k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.643s3/13309k
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.643s11/17316k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.660s11/16310k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.831s11/16310k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.874s14/18311k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.893s9/18315k
20Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.902s14/17314k
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.960s5/18316k
22Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.008s14/18315k
23Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.009s12/15313k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Pedro Acosta, KTM, 1m 43.018s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 44.461s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia receives a welcome boost by leading opening practice for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

The Ducati Lenovo rider finished 0.093s ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who made a late switch to new rubber, and title leader Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez gets his first chance to win this year’s world championship in Japan.

The Ducati Lenovo rider holds a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex and, while Marc can’t be crowned champion in the Sprint, he will wrap up his first title since 2019 if he holds an advantage of at least 185 points on Sunday afternoon.

Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi suffered two falls and had to sit out much of the session. Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini and Raul Fernandez also tested the gravel traps this morning.

Joan Mir and home rookie star Ai Ogura are back in action after missing the Misano test due to injuries in the San Marino race weekend.

HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who injured knee ligaments when he was taken down at Brno, is the second home rider on track this weekend.

Ducati has won all five races held at Motegi since Marc Marquez’s 2019 victory for Repsol Honda, courtesy of Jack Miller (2022 GP), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint & GP) and Francesco Bagnaia (2024 Sprint & GP).

2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton skips Pirelli F1 test after dog Roscoe’s health scare
3m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
VR46 makes surprise revelation about Franco Morbidelli’s 2026 MotoGP bike choice
8m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK News
Xavi Vierge out of Honda but committed to WorldSBK: “I’ve made my decision”
14m ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Japanese MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi tops chaotic Practice, Alex Marquez in Q1
33m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
48m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
2025 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi: Friday Practice Live reaction
49m ago
Marc Marquez
Moto2 Results
2025 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Jake Dixon, Moto2, 2025, Japanese GP
Moto3 Results
2025 Japanese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
David Munoz, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
Ducati “sure” Francesco Bagnaia is back after MotoGP FP1 in Japan
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia fastest in opening practice
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP