How Valentino Rossi made one MotoGP hero “suffer” with his "aura"

Dani Pedrosa recalls his on-track battles with Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, 2009 Spanish MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, 2009 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Dani Pedrosa says he “suffered a bit” battling against Valentino Rossi in MotoGP due to the Italian’s ability to “beat you” off of the race track.

During the 2000s, Valentino Rossi was the reference rider in the MotoGP World Championship, amassing seven world titles between 2001 and 2009.

In the late 2000s, he faced stiff opposition form the likes of Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo, though was still able to beat all of them head-to-head in title battles.

Pedrosa, who raced in MotoGP with Honda between 2006 and 2018 before retiring, says he “wasn’t as calm” overtaking Rossi as he was with others.

He also notes that Rossi was able to get in his head off-track, with the MotoGP legend famed for his ability to use the media to his advantage against his rivals.

“Valentino Rossi has done an extraordinary thing for our sport,” Pedrosa, now a KTM test rider, said on Andrea Migno’s podcast.

“When I was with him on the track, especially in the early years, and I had to overtake him, I wasn't as calm as with the others.

“Let’s just say he had an aura that not many others had.

“Rossi could beat you on the track, but sometimes he didn't need to do it there, he could beat you off it.

“Because of my character, I suffered a bit with that.”

Pedrosa’s biggest rivalry in MotoGP came against Jorge Lorenzo, with the bitterness between the pair to such a degree that the king of Spain had to force them to shake hands after a tough battle at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2008.

On his time against the three-time MotoGP champion, 31-time race winner Pedrosa said: “With Jorge it was a different story, because our rivalry went back years.

“He had that tremendous quality in cornering, and also in braking.

“And over the years he improved a lot. He struggled with the start, and he focused on improving it.

“Then, on going better on the first lap of races; then, on riding in the rain.”

How Valentino Rossi made one MotoGP hero “suffer” with his
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega hoping to “put all the pieces together” at Aragon WorldSBK
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull ‘coaching’ behind Yuki Tsunoda’s Baku performance
1h ago
Helmut Marko and Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu targeting first Aragon WorldSBK win: “This is my last chance”
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Will Alvaro Bautista help Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK title fight? “I have a target”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa seeks $82m over ‘Crashgate’ as Bernie Ecclestone denies any cover-up
2h ago
Felipe Massa

More News

F1 News
Sergio Perez inspires Cadillac F1 team on first visit to team’s factory
3h ago
Sergio Perez
RR News
Nathan Harrison sets sights on Isle of Man TT 2026 after hospital discharge
4h ago
Nathan Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT, start. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
‘Erratic’ Oscar Piastri slammed for cracking under F1 title pressure
5h ago
Piastri crashed out on the first lap in Baku
MotoGP News
How Valentino Rossi made one MotoGP hero “suffer” with his "aura"
6h ago
Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, 2009 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
Japanese MotoGP at Motegi: Start times and how to watch
6h ago
Marc Marquez