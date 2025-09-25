MotoGP’s newest team owner sets out timeline for lofty title ambition

Incoming Tech3 KTM MotoGP team owner Guenther Steiner believes his outfit can be ready to fight for a world title in “three to five years”.

Earlier this month, ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Steiner announced he was leading a consortium in a €20 million takeover of the Tech3 MotoGP team.

Herve Poncharal will continue to helm the squad until the end of this year, before Steiner takes over as CEO and Richard Coleman comes in as team principal. Poncharal will continue in an advisory role.

The Tech3 takeover marks the most significant sign of MotoGP’s growth potential under new owner Liberty Media, with a number of F1 names - including Max Verstappen - linked to team ownership in the wake of the Steiner news.

During his initial appearance in front of the media when the deal was announced at the Catalan Grand Prix, Steiner said his year one ambition was simply to learn before implementing any major changes to the team.

In a new interview done in conjunction with Lottoland, Steiner talks about the unique aspect of MotoGP that allows customer teams to fight for championships, citing Pramac and Jorge Martin from 2024 as an example.

“First of all, in MotoGP, let’s call it the customer or privately-held team, you can win a championship,” he began.

“Last year the world champion was an independent team. They were world champions.

“So, you get the opportunity to do that with a private team. You don’t need to be a works team to win the championship.

“Obviously, you have to do a good job. But what stands out is the fan base could be so much bigger because the sport is so big, so great, the action is there.

“That is one of the opportunities I see, to bring this very interesting, very cool sport to more people. And also for me personally to try to win something.

“Winning doesn’t mean I want to win the world championship in the first or second year, but at least you can fight for podiums.

“It is very close together in MotoGP and anything can happen any weekend.”

All independent teams in MotoGP now have some level of factory support, with Tech3 running works-spec KTMs.

Under its partnership with KTM, Tech3 has scored two grands prix victories - both of which coming in 2020. These represent the team's only MotoGP wins in over two decades in the premier class.

Asked when he could expect Tech3 to be a championship challenger, Steiner added: “Three to five years. Until we build it up, until we put our feet under the table.

“Because it is something I respect a lot. I have to learn a lot because there are a lot of good people in MotoGP with a lot of experience.

“And I said before, to make experience takes time. We just need to set ourselves up to be competitive and to be able to win.”