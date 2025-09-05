Official: Guenther Steiner acquires Tech3 MotoGP team

A consortium led by Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Tech3 MotoGP team.

The deal was confirmed during a Friday press conference at the Catalan MotoGP, where Steiner joined Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal to outline the French team’s future.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” said Guenther Steiner. “Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy.

“Herve's impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations.

“We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.”

Rumours that Tech3, which entered the premier class in 2001, was seeking outside investment surfaced earlier this season, with questions raised about KTM’s long-term commitment to its satellite squad following recent financial restructuring.

Interest in MotoGP has also spiked since Liberty Media, the owner of Formula 1, acquired the sport’s commercial rights.

Poncharal admitted in June that he had held talks with several parties over a range of potential investment models.

The deal agreed with the new owners will see Steiner assume the role of CEO with project partner Richard Coleman becoming team principal from 2026.

Poncharal will continue to lead Tech3 through the current 2025 campaign. He will then 'transition to a consultant role, nurturing young talent while passing on his invaluable experience in MotoGP'.

The team will continue to compete as 'Tech3', fielding KTM machinery, and retain their long-standing base in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

“This is the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting one for all of us,” said Poncharal.

“I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Tech3 was born, winning MotoGP races and taking so many podiums, as well as what we have built over these decades with all the people we crossed paths with.

“When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change. I know that Guenther will lead the team with direction, ambition, and integrity – not forgetting that little bit of rock’n’roll spirit it was founded on.

“Tech3 will be in good hands to help it grow even more in this new era for MotoGP.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Guenther to MotoGP," said Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP Chief Sporting Officer. "We’re in a great moment for the sport, continuing our trajectory of growth, and poised for that to accelerate even more.

"Tech3’s legacy speaks for itself, as does Hervé’s contribution to the sport, and this new era is set to build on that even further so this is an exciting win-win.

"Although he will still be around as he transitions into a consultant role from next year, we want to thank Hervé for everything he has achieved and contributed to MotoGP, and give Guenther and Richard a warm welcome to our paddock.

"We’re excited to work all together.”

Steiner joins Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, a former sporting director at Ferrari, and Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio in moving from F1 to MotoGP.

Brivio won MotoGP titles for Yamaha and Suzuki before several seasons in F1 with Alpine, followed by a return to two-wheels at the start of last year.

Tech3 contracts in place for 2026

Tech3 has contracts in place with KTM as well as riders Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini until the end of next season, the final year before the new 850cc era.

Tech3 moved to the then 500cc class on the back of winning the 2000 250cc world title with Olivier Jacque.

Remaining with Yamaha from 2001-2019, Tech3 turned heads by switching to the emerging KTM project but claimed its long-awaited first MotoGP wins with Miguel Oliveira the following year.

Tech3, which has also taken victories in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, also currently runs a KTM-entry in Moto3 and a team in MotoE.

Steiner is best known as the outspoken founding Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team.

After starting his career as an engineer in rallying, his motorsport CV has expanded exponentially in the four decades since, including senior roles at Jaguar Racing and Red Bull Racing.

Steiner has been evaluating opportunities in MotoGP for more than two years. The acquisition transaction will be funded by a group of investors led by IKON Capital.

Coleman adds over a decade of world championship-level experience, having worked extensively in touring cars and founded his own sports management consultancy firm.